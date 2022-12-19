Read full article on original website
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
travellemming.com
13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)
There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
La Crescenta, December 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
10 places you need to visit in California in 2023
These hidden gems span the desert to the mountains.
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
USPS Closes Offices in California Due to Power Outages
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
spectrumnews1.com
New laws affecting California motorists in 2023
The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023
Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
Existing home sales in California falling faster than the national average
The sale of existing homes in the U.S. continues to slide, and California has seen some of the largest declines in the nation. Data released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors shows existing home sales nationwide dipped 7.7% from October to November and were down 35.4% from the previous year. November was the 10th […]
Paradise Post
California earthquake: How to build an earthquake emergency kit to prepare for the Big One
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked the coastline in Northern California Tuesday morning causing some gas leaks and property damage is a reminder of how important it is for every Californian to have an earthquake emergency supply kit. A basic emergency supply kit should include the following items. Store them...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wave of canceled flights across US causing Christmas travel headaches at SMF, LAX, SFO
Holiday travel, which is in full swing ahead of the Christmas holiday, got no mercy from Mother Nature on Thursday, as winter storms level a one-two punch for air travel. Those headaches have trickled down to airports in Sacramento and other parts of California. According to FlightAware, an online flight...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas
Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Statement After Court Strikes Down Provision of Gun Safety Law
December 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB. 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge...
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
