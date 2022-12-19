ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellemming.com

13 Best Malls in Southern California for 2023 (By a Local)

There are more malls in Southern California than in any other American state. To say that California locals love shopping would be an understatement. As a Southern California local, I can confirm that statement by a landslide. I grew up shopping at some of the most famous malls in the country, some of which were only an hour’s drive away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

La Crescenta, December 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Glendale High School soccer team will have a game with Crescenta Valley High School on December 22, 2022, 15:15:00.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New laws affecting California motorists in 2023

The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

New California Laws Are Taking Effect In 2023

Come Jan. 1, 2023, new laws are expected to take effect in California. Pay transparency (SB-1162) Senate Bill 1162 requires companies with 15 or more employees to include salary ranges in job postings. Ranges must also be provided to existing employees upon request. Under the law, companies are also required to provide the mean and ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas

Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

