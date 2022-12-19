Read full article on original website
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 22 afternoon forecast
Snow is falling across the Metroplex! FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at what is coming, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline
Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
dallasexpress.com
Preparing Your House for the Freeze
North Texans are preparing to get a cold blast from around Thursday to Saturday this week. Night temperatures are expected to get below freezing from Thursday leading into the weekend. The coldest day is expected to be Friday, with a low of 12 degrees Fahrenheit and a high of only 26 degrees.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 22 late morning forecast
Temperatures are tumbling across North Texas and some flakes are falling! FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews walks you through the day and what you should expect from this system.
fox4news.com
Flight cancellations: Winter weather across the country grounding some flights in North Texas
DALLAS - Snow across the country is coming at a very inopportune time for people looking to travel for the holidays, including in North Texas. As of 4:00 p.m., more than 2,200 flights nationwide have been canceled on Thursday and 6,966 flights have been delayed across the country, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware.
fox4news.com
Final preparations underway for upcoming arctic blast in North Texas
DALLAS - Many North Texans used Wednesday to get their homes and cars ready for the arctic blast. Faucet covers and plant protectors are flying off the shelves, as time to get ready is starting to run out. Unlike the February 2021 winter storm, this freeze is happening as many...
fox4news.com
North Texans brave arctic cold to run final errands before Christmas
DALLAS - From working to Christmas shopping to getting ready to travel, the bone-chilling cold did not stop people from moving around and doing what they needed to do. Shoppers at FireWheel in Garland were even greeted with a light snow flurry, which ended up creating the perfect ambiance. The...
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing Temps
North Texas is set to face the wrath of a winter storm this week.Photo byColin Lloyd/UnsplashonUnsplash. Arctic air is set to arrive in North Texas just as Christmas approaches, bringing with it a chill. Fox 4 reports that the big drop in temperatures will happen on Thursday as a mass of arctic air moves through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Freezing temperatures ahead as arctic air comes to North Texas
Arctic air is on the way, and it will put a chill over North Texas as Christmas approaches. The big plunge in temperatures will happen on Thursday as a mass of arctic air moves into the metroplex. Thursday morning temperatures will be in the 40s, chilly, but not too bad.
fox4news.com
North Texans out getting last-minute shopping done before arctic blast comes in
DALLAS - A lot of last-minute shoppers who usually wait until Christmas Eve decided not to take some chances with the cold weather coming in. The Galleria Dallas had a lot of shoppers coming through Wednesday. All sorts of holiday shoppers were out and about, making last-minute purchases before the...
fox4news.com
Dallas shelter braces for freezing temperatures over the holidays
Just ahead of the bitter cold, Dallas is expanding overnight shelter space for the homeless. The Austin Street Center and Our Calling are joining forces to keep people warm. Their volunteers will be working through the holiday.
fox4news.com
Dallas and Fort Worth zoos to close early because of arctic blast
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will close early Thursday because of the freezing temperatures. The zoo will be open during normal daytime hours, but its holiday light display will not be turned on for Thursday night. The zoo will be closed completely on Friday. Managers hope the weather will allow...
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
WFAA
DFW weather: Arctic air arrives Thursday. Here's what to expect
Be prepared. Dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast when the arctic blast arrives.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
fox4news.com
I-30 closed at I-45, debris scattered all over road
There are some huge traffic headaches for Dallas drivers on I-30 this morning. I-30 eastbound is closed and traffic has been detoured to the I-45 exit due to a bad crash.
