TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — It was a Christmas miracle on Wednesday at Eisenhower Junior High School, one that brought holiday cheer to administrators and teachers. The owners of Siegfried and Jensen, a Salt Lake City law firm, showed up and paid the entire school lunch balance since the beginning of the school year, which turned out to be $8,828.34. That means 214 families’ lunch balances just went to zero.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO