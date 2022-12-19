Read full article on original website
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
"I made it real easy for him to walk those streets on the west side of Chicago. My family took care of him." — Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan's life in Chicago
Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan in response to the disrespect displayed by Jordan in "The Last Dance".
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Fire Back at Warriors Fan’s Steph Curry Comments
The Brooklyn Nets dominated a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night, putting up a season-high 91 points in the first half. While Golden State battled in the second half, they were much too far behind for that to matter, and ultimately fell by a final score of 143-113.
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday. We know he's going to...
Lakers News: NBA Pundit Predicts Russell Westbrook Wins Major Award This Season
Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is enjoying a much better second year in Los Angeles. Last year, Westbrook struggled to fit in next to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Then, he spent an entire offseason as the center of trade rumors, and a whole lot of drama. But new...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks
With so many iconic moments in Madison Square Garden throughout his career, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will unfortunately not get to play in MSG this season. Curry is just two games into his likely 10-12 game absence, as a shoulder injury has him sidelined for around one month. The Warriors are fighting to maintain positioning in the Western Conference without him, and will enter New York down multiple key players.
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season
The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season. "It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season,"...
Screen Shots: Dallas Stars, New Brunswick and Brad Marchand
This is Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature that takes a few hockey topics and analyzes them in short bursts. As always, we’ll keep the introductory paragraph brief, and get right down to business. The resurgent Dallas Stars are one of the NHL’s most intriguing teams this season. They’re...
Thunder Sweep Trail Blazers in Two-Game Set
The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the second time in a row. This time around, the Thunder didn’t need a last second shot to win the game, but rather a stop. The Thunder won 101-98. The offense was not there early for...
Five Win-Win MLB Trades for All-Star Players
It’s safe to say MLB teams did not leave their holiday shopping to the last minute this year. With the Cubs’ signing of Dansby Swanson on Saturday, the last major free agent was taken off the board with more than a week to go before Christmas Day. The top 15 players in our free-agent rankings have inked new contracts, as have 27 of the top 30. It’s a stark contrast to the last few offseasons, when marquee players were often left without a team as the winter’s ice thawed across the country.
Dodgers Lose Another Free-Agent Target to Crosstown Rival
The Dodgers are looking for an infielder and an outfielder, and there was a player on the free-agent market who can play both and won a Silver Slugger in 2022. We say "was," though, because Brandon Drury is no longer on the market. Of course, Drury isn't quite the superstar...
National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League
CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
