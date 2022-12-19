ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Air Force grounds B-2s at Whiteman AFB for inspection

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo. — The B-2s housed at Whiteman Air Force Base will not be a part of the 2023 Rose Parade or Rose Bowl Game flyovers, as planned.

The Air Force made the decision to ground all B-2s so they can be inspected. It comes after a B-2 was damaged on the runway at Whiteman AFB after completing an emergency landing Dec. 10.

Whiteman AFB said the bomber experienced in-flight malfunction during the flight. There was a fire following the landing, but no one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

“Our number one concern is the safety and security of our personnel and fleet. We deeply regret having to make this decision so close to the event, but we are committed to returning to Pasadena in 2024,” U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Diehl, 509 th Bomb Wing commander, said. “Although we are not participating in this flyover, we remain steadfast in our commitment to answer our nation’s call.”

The Air Force says the B-2s have been replaced by the B-1B Lance bombers from Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota.

