Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Police: No evidence of shots fired during fight at Roosevelt Field Mall food court
A fight at the food court inside Roosevelt Field caused a scare for some customers on Monday. Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during the disturbance, which happened at around 6 p.m., some chairs and a garbage pail were turned over - leading some to believe that there were shots fired.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
News 12
3 accused of stealing envelopes at Merrick Post Office, scene of previous scams
Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing envelopes at Long Island post office where residents had previously complained about a check-washing scam. Police say they watched the three men drive up to the Merrick Post Office on Fisher Avenue early Monday morning. Noah and Ralph Aranzamendi, of Brooklyn, are...
News 12
Police: Man stabbed at I-95 rest area in Fairfield following argument with woman
State police say a man was stabbed at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield following an argument with a woman. The stabbing happened on Monday on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22. State police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the...
Police: Man killed in Jersey City shooting
Khaliq Lockett, 46, was shot in the torso in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues.
Man on bicycle fatally struck in Amityville
Police say the incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on Route 110 near Ritter Avenue.
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m.
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
News 12
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
FDNY: 3 injured in apartment fire in the Longwood section of the Bronx
The FDNYS says the fire started around 7p.m. at at 651 Southern Blvd.
Police: Child fatally struck by school bus in Kiryas Joel
News 12 cameras captured state police closely looking at the school bus as part of their investigation to figure out what happened.
NYPD: Driver in Queens found dead after single-car crash
Police say a driver was found dead in their car after a single-car crash on Nassau Expressway in Queens.
Police: Driver killed, 6 others hospitalized in multicar crash in Hempstead
The chain-reaction crash involved a total of four vehicles and nine people.
Surveillance image released of Bellport deli armed robbery suspect
Detectives say the suspect walked into the Quick Stop Super Deli on Station Road back in October and showed a gun.
NYPD seeking public’s help in search for missing Bronx teen
They say Saniyah Roberts, 16, was last seen on at 7 a.m. Friday leaving her home on Edson Avenue.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
News 12
Silver Alert: 14-year-old boy missing from Bridgeport
A silver alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Bridgeport boy who went missing Dec. 25. Carlos Betancourth is 5’05”, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, white sneakers, a white hooded sweatshirt with cherry blossoms and the word “Japan” on it.
Comments / 0