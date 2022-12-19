A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO