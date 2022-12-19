ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

News 12

Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School

A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Silver Alert: 14-year-old boy missing from Bridgeport

A silver alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Bridgeport boy who went missing Dec. 25. Carlos Betancourth is 5’05”, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, white sneakers, a white hooded sweatshirt with cherry blossoms and the word “Japan” on it.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

