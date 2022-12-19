ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Culprit slashes tires of twelve cop cars at Chesterfield courthouse

By Jakob Cordes
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Twelve county cars from various law enforcement agencies had their tires slashed and windshields smashed in the parking lot of the Chesterfield courthouse Sunday night.

According to the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, a suspect caused “thousands of dollars in damage” when they vandalized twelve vehicles belonging to various county agencies.

The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Department said twelve vehicles were damaged Sunday night.

Seven belonged to the juvenile probation department, four were sheriff’s vehicles and one was a county police car.

Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Louisa County

Courthouse cameras did manage to capture an image the suspect in the act at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, then walking off in the direction of the Chesterfield Central Library — but the quality of the image renders the individual all but unrecognizable.

Security still shared by the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Department.

If you are able to provide information as to the identity of the suspect, you’re urged to call the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Department at (804) 318-8026.

