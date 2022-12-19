ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley County, MN

YAHOO!

Minnesota man admits to DUI in connection to 2019 fatal crash near Watertown

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to fourth-offense driving under the influence Wednesday in connection to a 2019 fatal crash in Watertown. Antonio Otero, 36, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was initially charged with felony vehicular homicide and felony manslaughter as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and possession of marijuana. The charges were in connection to a wreck on Sept. 5 on U.S. Highway 212 in which Roberta Anderson, 59 of Marvin, died.
WATERTOWN, MN
Bring Me The News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
EAGAN, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YAHOO!

Mankato man sentenced for 7 1/2 years in prison for raping St. Paul girl, 14

A Mankato, Minn., man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for the 2019 rape of a 14-year-old St. Paul girl he met through social media. Michael James Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and on Tuesday was sentenced by Ramsey County District Judge David Brown. Jackson, who was charged in October 2020, was given credit for 624 days already served in custody.
MANKATO, MN
Law & Crime

Minnesota Mom Who Said She Cut Her 3-Month-Old Son ‘Across the Throat’ and Threw His Body in a Dumpster Is Competent for Trial, Doctor Says

A 28-year-old Minnesota mother who allegedly told the authorities she slit the throat of a three-month-old baby then stuffed his body in a garbage bag and tossed it into a dumpster outside of her apartment building has been found competent to stand trial for the horrific slaying by her doctor. In a letter to Stearns County District Court Judge Sarah Hennesy, a forensic psychologist deemed that Fardoussa Abdillahi had “the requisite skills and abilities for trial competency,” according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire

A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
OAK GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man

NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
NEW AUBURN, MN
YAHOO!

Charges: Wells man broke into home, found sleeping in bed

Dec. 21—MANKATO — A Wells man faces felony charges in three separate cases, including one in which he's accused of breaking into a home and falling asleep in a bed. Adam Joseph Willaert, 41, was charged with first-degree felony burglary related to the allegation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Livestock Barn Fire Near Eden Valley

A livestock barn near Eden Valley was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say at just after 2am, they received the report of a barn on fire at the address of 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Fink...
EDEN VALLEY, MN
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

Two People Hospitalized After Interstate 94 Accident in Monticello

Two people were hospitalized after their pick-up truck rolled after merging onto Interstate 94 in Monticello. The State Patrol says the accident happened about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Shortly after merging onto Eastbound I-94 the driver lost control in the right lane, went off to the ride side of the road and rolled the truck onto its roof.
MONTICELLO, MN

