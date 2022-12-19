Read full article on original website
Fact-finder agrees with city in not recommending retention bonuses for Mansfield firefighters
MANSFIELD -- A state fact-finder agreed with the City of Mansfield in not recommending retention bonuses for firefighters as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266, during contract negotiations, had argued its members deserved "retention incentives" comparable to the $6,500 one-time awards paid to the city's police officers earlier this year.
Bertha M. Campbell
Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline. Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Mansfield firefighters unanimously reject fact-finder's report regarding new contract
MANSFIELD -- Binding conciliation is the next and final step in the process to secure a new contract between the City of Mansfield and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266. The union's 80 members have unanimously rejected a fact-finder's report regarding differences with the city administration, according to union...
Bellville man killed in Wednesday crash on Ohio 13
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Bellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning on Ohio 13 in Washington Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bryan Flynn, 30, of Bellville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated.
Shelter Works opens 45,000 square-foot manufacturing location in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.
Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority
MANSFIELD -- Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort. Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 14th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.
Improvements underway to Mohican River Scenic Valley
LOUDONVILLE — Before September, the Wally Road Bridge a few miles south of Loudonville was limited to one lane and had a weight limit of 10,000 pounds. That is a weight limit that most passenger cars can abide by, but semi trucks and school buses often weigh much more than 10,000 pounds.
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
Richland County EMA director offer tips to prepare for winter storms
MANSFIELD -- Strong winds and extreme cold are expected across north central Ohio Friday and Saturday, which the National Weather Service in Cleveland said may disrupt holiday travel plans. Cold temperatures starting Thursday night are expected to usher in two to four inches of snow Friday and Saturday, with wind...
Mansfield engineer dusts off 1937 report to help prove need for water rate hikes
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, on Dec. 6, demanded more answers from the city administration on the need for proposed water-rate increases. On Tuesday, city engineer Bob Bianchi and his staff literally dusted off a 1937 report as part of the proof. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this...
Uniontown Green earns solid win over Massillon
Uniontown Green grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Massillon in Ohio boys basketball on December 21. In recent action on December 16, Massillon faced off against Austintown Fitch and Uniontown Green took on Uniontown Lake on December 16 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Attica Seneca East over North Baltimore
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Attica Seneca East during a 59-26 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Recently on December 16, North Baltimore squared off with Van Buren in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Over and out: Mt. Gilead punches through East Knox
Mt. Gilead played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Knox during a 64-39 beating on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For more, click here.
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Canton South rains down on Orrville
Canton South put together a victorious gameplan to stop Orrville 67-52 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 13, Canton South squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington finds its way to knock off Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Dresden Tri-Valley 67-52 on Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on December 21. Dresden Tri-Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over New Lexington as the first quarter ended.
Worthington Christian thwarts Utica's quest
Worthington Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Utica in a 72-57 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Worthington Christian drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Utica after the first quarter.
