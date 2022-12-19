Read full article on original website
Oceana body shop owner arrested on alleged forgery and uttering charges
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, Patrolman Reilley, with Oceana Police Department, was contacted regarding a Forgery. The victims had checks in their name signed and cashed without any knowledge from the victims. The defendant, Timothy Massey of Oceana, owns and operates an auto body shop in Oceana, WV. The victims had taken their vehicles to Mr. Massey to have them repaired. After several months and many excuses from Mr. Massey, the victims contacted their insurance company to have the car taken to another body shop. They then learned that two checks were sent to pay for the damages and repairs. The insurance company advised they couldn’t help them. Copies of the checks were obtained by the victims when they observed their names had been signed and cashed without their knowledge. They brought them to Officer Reilley. Charges were filed, and Mr. Massey was arrested and arraigned in the Wyoming County Magistrates Office on Monday, December 5th, on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Uttering.
2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County
ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
Woman convicted on child neglect charges after sister impregnated by brother
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia woman was convicted of gross child neglect resulting in the risk of serious bodily injury by a Mercer County jury on Wednesday after allowing a juvenile, now adult, to sexually assault a juvenile female. According to Mercer County Prosecutors, Amanda Banes, 41, of...
Pike County Man Cleared On Murder Charge, Remains In Custody
A Pike County man, who was charged with murder following a shooting that took place earlier this year, has now been cleared of the charge. 57-year-old Monroe Jackson, of Caney Drive, was arrested on the 19th of September following the shooting death of Ryan Hurst, who died in Jackson’s home.
Woman found guilty of gross child neglect resulting in risk of serious bodily injury
Dec. 22—PRINCETON — A Mercer County jury found a Virginia woman guilty Wednesday of gross child neglect resulting risk of serious bodily injury for allowing a male juvenile, who was later moved to adult status, to have access to a juvenile girl after being repeatedly told that he wished to have sex with her.
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus
A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
Beckley man charged with harassment and domestic assault
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man is facing charges after harassing and threatening a woman. According to State Police, on December 12, 2022, a victim told police that Jeremiah Payne, of Beckley, had sent over 200 text messages that included he would beat the victim and beat her lips shut.
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
Deputies seek vehicle stolen from West Virginia business
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a vehicle stolen from a business this weekend. On Saturday, December 17, 2022, just before midnight, a truck was reportedly stolen from WVA Manufacturing in Alloy. Deputies say the vehicle was last seen headed East on US Route 60. The […]
Man sentenced to prison for Beckley nightclub murder
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The shooter responsible for the murder of a man outside a Beckley nightclub was sentenced to prison on Monday. Ramon Edwards III was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison for charges relating to the murder of Jalen Laqua Joe in 2019 according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield. The victim was 23 years old at the time of the shooting.
Report: Russell County officer injured in Highway 58 crash
A deputy with the Russell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office was injured Monday morning when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car. Preliminary information indicates the officer was on the scene on Route 58 in Castlewood clearing debris from a previous accident and had returned to his vehicle when the wreck occurred.
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
Victim was targeted, tied up in SWVA armed robbery
Russell County authorities shared new details about an armed robbery Monday morning, revealing that suspects allegedly targeted a specific victim in a scam before tying them up, stealing their belongings and shooting at police during a pursuit.
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
Person fatally electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) – A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
Lawyer, formerly of Beckley, killed by client in murder-suicide
Dec. 21—Police in Goldsboro, N.C., are investigating a deadly shooting inside a law office that claimed the life of Patrick White, formerly of Beckley. The confrontation happened between White and a client on Monday. After shooting White, the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting took place at...
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky. He was driving in a car alone […]
New Raleigh County Sheriff to be appointed in special meeting of county commission
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An upcoming special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission was announced on Wednesday. The meeting, set to be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, features but a single agenda item aside from the standard procedure practices of Call to Order, Roll Call, New Business, and Adjournment – that being the appointment of a new Raleigh County Sheriff.
Pike County man arrested on drug charges
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested last week and charged with multiple drug offenses. The arrested happened on Wednesday, December 14. Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville searched the home of 37-year-old Steven Adkins of Elkhorn City and found quantities of suspected meth, prescription medication and marijuana, in addition to drug paraphernalia, guns, and cash.
