OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, December 2nd, 2022, Patrolman Reilley, with Oceana Police Department, was contacted regarding a Forgery. The victims had checks in their name signed and cashed without any knowledge from the victims. The defendant, Timothy Massey of Oceana, owns and operates an auto body shop in Oceana, WV. The victims had taken their vehicles to Mr. Massey to have them repaired. After several months and many excuses from Mr. Massey, the victims contacted their insurance company to have the car taken to another body shop. They then learned that two checks were sent to pay for the damages and repairs. The insurance company advised they couldn’t help them. Copies of the checks were obtained by the victims when they observed their names had been signed and cashed without their knowledge. They brought them to Officer Reilley. Charges were filed, and Mr. Massey was arrested and arraigned in the Wyoming County Magistrates Office on Monday, December 5th, on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Uttering.

OCEANA, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO