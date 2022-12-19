Read full article on original website
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
'Negative attention': Convicted Pensacola dentist requests new venue for upcoming trial
'K-9 Rigby' joins Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit
8 arrested on drug charges, 11 total, in Baldwin County: Sheriff
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and […]
Deputies identify suspect involved in vehicle shooting, high-speed chase: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Santa Rosa County have identified a suspect involved in a vehicle shooting and pursuit that happened at the Publix in Navarre, Thursday morning. At approximately 9 a.m., this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual […]
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests across the county
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
Deputies locate black BMW involved in Navarre shooting, high-speed chase
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
Georgia man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Destin driver in road rage incident: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said […]
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing a man ‘multiple times’: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a man “multiple times” during a fight Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Christy Womack, 47, was charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive at around 8:45 p.m. […]
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
Five teens arrested for burglarizing, stealing cars in Pensacola
2 arrested for trafficking more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl during ‘Operation Blue Christmas’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with “Operation Blue Christmas,” which led to the seizure of more than 1,600 grams of fentanyl in one week. Andrion Russell Battle, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to […]
