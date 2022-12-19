Jack Conklin joined the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in Andrew Berry's first offseason as General Manager. The first year he looked like an absolute steal at $14m a year as he was one of the best right tackles in the entire NFL. The second year was derailed by injury and then the first year has been good but not near his previous levels. The Browns Front Office have decisions to make along the offensive line and I wrote on how it is likely Wills will get the 5th year option and give them two years to sort their left tackle of the future. On the right side, the two main choices are keeping Conklin around, adding a veteran free agent on the cheap, or turning it over to Hudson. Let's have a look at what is in store.

