My daughter is in escrow on a home in West Hollywood. There were three bids, and hers was selected. After she completed her inspection, she was given the disclosures provided by the home seller. In addition to the defects discovered by the inspector, she learned that someone had died in the home. She was also made aware that there was a dispute with a neighbor over the fence and whether it was on the correct property line. Now my daughter feels that she was deceived and, knowing this information up-front, would not have made such a high offer. What are your thoughts? Jane K.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO