LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Women's Care was received a national award for its maternity care on Tuesday. Norton's Women's Care, with childbirth services at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's Children's Hospital, was recognized as High Performing in Adult Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. It's the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for maternity care.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO