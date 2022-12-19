ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Federal appeals court halts Louisville abortion clinic buffer zone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal appeals court has temporarily barred the enforcement of a Louisville city ordinance that creates a buffer zone around health care centers, including a downtown abortion clinic that attracts protests. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled the buffer zone infringes on...
WLKY.com

29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
WHAS11

Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
WHAS11

J-town police headquarters to begin construction soon

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Construction of a new Jeffersontown Police headquarters will be underway soon. The new facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the current police headquarters. Where the station is today used to be a roller skating rink in the 70's and 80's. Jeffersontown leaders have said...
Wave 3

Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
wdrb.com

Norton Women's Care receives national award from U.S. News and World Report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Women's Care was received a national award for its maternity care on Tuesday. Norton's Women's Care, with childbirth services at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's Children's Hospital, was recognized as High Performing in Adult Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. It's the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for maternity care.
WHAS11

Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
WHAS11

WHAS11

