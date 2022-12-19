Read full article on original website
'Seek to address this crisis': Kentucky governor to send more eviction relief funds to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, the Kentucky governor announced the reallocation of more than $38 million to help Louisville renters and landlords still impacted by the pandemic. The funds will come from Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg was on hand for the announcement...
Wave 3
More than $38.2 million announced to further help Louisville renters, landlords
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were in Frankfort to join Gov. Andy Beshear in his announcement on further helping renters and landlords in Louisville. The the reallocation of more than $38.2 million through Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was announced during...
Federal appeals court halts Louisville abortion clinic buffer zone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal appeals court has temporarily barred the enforcement of a Louisville city ordinance that creates a buffer zone around health care centers, including a downtown abortion clinic that attracts protests. The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled the buffer zone infringes on...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
Kentucky to remove children from Brooklawn over 7-year-old’s death
Kentucky is revoking the license of the Louisville psychiatric facility after a months-long investigation into the death of Ja’Ceon Terry.
Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turns seat Republican, prepares for first session in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Elizabethtown, State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turned District 10's seat Republican. District 10 mostly represents Hardin County and a small portion of Jefferson County, a seat previously held by Democrat Dennis Parrett who decided to retire from the legislature. Deneen spent his career in education and...
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
J-town police headquarters to begin construction soon
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Construction of a new Jeffersontown Police headquarters will be underway soon. The new facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the current police headquarters. Where the station is today used to be a roller skating rink in the 70's and 80's. Jeffersontown leaders have said...
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
wdrb.com
Norton Women's Care receives national award from U.S. News and World Report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Women's Care was received a national award for its maternity care on Tuesday. Norton's Women's Care, with childbirth services at Norton Hospital and Norton Women's Children's Hospital, was recognized as High Performing in Adult Maternity Care by U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. It's the highest award a hospital can earn in the U.S. News list of Best Hospitals for maternity care.
wdrb.com
Agreement reached regarding legal challenge to Nelson County Schools buildings plan
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A back and forth in Nelson County court ended in an agreement from both sides on Wednesday afternoon. Several people filled the courtroom seats inside the Nelson County Justice Center for the argument involving Nelson County Schools. According to court documents, Nelson County taxpayer Donald Thrasher...
Louisville hospital receives 'high performing' national ranking in maternity care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only one hospital in Kentucky received the highest ranking U.S. New and World Report can give for their list of "best hospitals for maternity care". Louisville's-own Norton Women's Care has been recognized as "high performing" in adult maternity care, according to a Norton Healthcare press release.
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
WHAS11
