Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the...
wcbi.com
Suspect dies after police respond to call at Walmart in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A suspect is dead after police responded to a Walmart in Richland where investigators say a customer pulled a gun on an employee late Wednesday evening. Officers arrived, shooting and killing the armed suspect. Police said the store was filled with people doing their Christmas...
Mississippi police kill woman who held victim hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the […]
WLBT
‘Extreme danger’: Alleged Kroger shooter denied bond in Hinds County Court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly shot two people at the North Jackson Kroger on Sunday has been denied bond in Hinds County Court. On Wednesday, Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for LeSean Robins, 20, of Jackson, in connection with a shooting in the I-55 North grocery store’s parking lot.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Fatal Walmart hostage situation caught on camera
Video taken during a fatal hostage situation at a Walmart on Wednesday has surfaced on social media. In the video, a woman is holding a handgun against a nervous Walmart employee at what appears to be the front of the store in Richland, Mississippi. The woman anxiously taps her foot, looks around, talks and shouts, but it isn’t clear what she says.
wtva.com
One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at a Walmart store in Richland. According to WLBT-TV in Jackson, witnesses said a woman got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and held the employee hostage. Richland...
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
WLBT
Richland Walmart reopens after officer-involved shooting in armed hostage situation
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The doors are open again at the U.S. 49 Walmart in Richland following the hostage situation that ended with officers shooting and killing an armed woman Wednesday night. As shoppers waited in line to get back inside after the doors abruptly closed last night, they admitted...
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and three inches tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block […]
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Madison County Journal
CMU commissioner charged in theft
Three men, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board, have been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started at Nissan, the authorities said. Arrested were Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. Each man has been charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing....
Photos, video released of suspects who stalked victims in Mississippi Kroger, then shot them in parking lot
Photos and videos of a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Jackson have been released in hopes that the public can assist with identifying and capturing the suspects responsible for the incident,. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance with identifying and capturing...
Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
Three suspects arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Mississippi grocery parking lot
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Jackson Kroger. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Twitter that three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been taken into custody. Information on the suspects and the charges they face to be release shortly, Jones said.
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WLBT
3 people arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released the following names and charges in a press conference Wednesday:. Lesean Robins, 20, (alleged shooter) 2 counts...
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
Comments / 2