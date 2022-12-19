ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Kait 8

Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the...
RICHLAND, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect dies after police respond to call at Walmart in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) – A suspect is dead after police responded to a Walmart in Richland where investigators say a customer pulled a gun on an employee late Wednesday evening. Officers arrived, shooting and killing the armed suspect. Police said the store was filled with people doing their Christmas...
RICHLAND, MS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Fatal Walmart hostage situation caught on camera

Video taken during a fatal hostage situation at a Walmart on Wednesday has surfaced on social media. In the video, a woman is holding a handgun against a nervous Walmart employee at what appears to be the front of the store in Richland, Mississippi. The woman anxiously taps her foot, looks around, talks and shouts, but it isn’t clear what she says.
RICHLAND, MS
wtva.com

One person killed in hostage situation at Walmart store in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WTVA) - The state is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at a Walmart store in Richland. According to WLBT-TV in Jackson, witnesses said a woman got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and held the employee hostage. Richland...
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and three inches tall, 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Madison County Journal

CMU commissioner charged in theft

Three men, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board, have been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that started at Nissan, the authorities said. Arrested were Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason. Each man has been charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing....
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 people arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been arrested in connection with the Sunday night shooting at the I-55 North Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released the following names and charges in a press conference Wednesday:. Lesean Robins, 20, (alleged shooter) 2 counts...
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS

