Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
Swerve Strickland Debuts Mogul Affiliates, Complete With Rick Ross Ad-libs, On 12/21 AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has a new group. On the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland debuted the Mogul Affiliates in an attack on Keith Lee. Swerve and Lee were set to meet face-to-face, with Rick Ross, as the mediator, but Swerve never made it to the ring, saying Lee needed to have eyes in the back of his head.
Full Metal Mayhem Stipulation Added To Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Bully Ray and Josh Alexander will get extreme at IMPACT Hard to Kill. The situation between Josh Alexander and Bully Ray was already volatile but on December 22, 2022, tensions escalated even further as Tommy Dreamer became a casualty of Bully Ray's quest to become IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. Tommy...
MLW Fusion Results (12/22): Taya Valkyrie Faces Lady Flammer, Tables Match
MLW aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 22. Matches were tapped on September 18 from Espacio Discotheque in Norcross, GA. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results and highlights are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/22) - Mance Warner cuts a promo. - Tables Match: Mance...
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 Sees Uptick In Viewership, Drop In Key Demo Rating
Viewership numbers for the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash drew 957,000 viewers on December 21. This number is up slightly from last week's episode which drew 950,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.30 (396,000 viewers) in the...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV
AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 14 Results (12/17): Leia Makoa Faces Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fourteen of its show on December 17. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)
Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene
Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season
Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
Trick Williams, Charlie Dempsey, Sol Ruca, More Set For WWE NXT Level Up On 12/23
The lineup is set for Friday's NXT Level Up. WWE announced that the December 23 episode of NXT Level Up will be headlined by Hank Walker going against Trick Williams. Plus, Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne lock horns. Lastly, Sol Ruca and Valentina Feroz go one-on-one From WWE:. Walker and...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22): Suzuki-gun Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22) - Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. - Aaron Henare...
IMPACT To Present 2022 Retrospective, Year-End Awards On 12/29
IMPACT Wrestling is looking back at 2022 for their December 29 episode as the year comes to a close. IMPACT Wrestling announced on December 22 that its final television episode of 2022 will feature highlights of the year and a presentation of year-end review awards. To see some of last...
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite
The lineup is set for the December 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, Ethan Page will take on Bryan Danielson in singles action. This match comes after Bryan Danielson invited Page to fight him after Page interrupted his promo on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. As previously announced,...
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21)
AEW taped matches for the December 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 21 ahead of AEW Dynamite from San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21) - Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates & Charisma.
