Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.

15 HOURS AGO