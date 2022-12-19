ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle

Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches To Air On Delay On AXS TV

AXS TV is continuing its coverage of NJPW. AXS TV announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches will air on delay beginning January 12 with Kenny Omega vs. Will Osprey. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled to air on January 4 on NJPW World. From AXS:. AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH...
AEW Wrestler (Kris Statlander) Provides Injury Update (She's Not Cleared Yet)

Kris Statlander provides an update on her injury status. Statlander took to social media to confirm she is not cleared. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. Following surgery, Statlander said she would be out for six-to-eight months.
Heather Monroe Discusses The Lack Of Women's Tag Teams On The Independent Scene

Heather Monroe gives her reasoning as to why there aren't a plethora of women's tag teams on the independent scene. Tag team wrestling is arguably more prominent now than it has ever been in the history of the sport. While major companies such as WWE have a set of Tag Team Championships for each brand, other promotions like AEW have both Tag Team Championships and Trios Championships. There are even some companies out there such as IMPACT Wrestling that have a separate set of tag team belts for the men's division and the women's division.
Viewership For Episode 13 Of WOW In Syndication Reaches A New Peak For The Latest Season

Viewership information has been revealed for the13th syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the thirteenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on December 11 was watched by 358,000 viewers in syndication, up from 236,000 viewers on December 4. The episode garnered a 0.05 rating with 60,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was the same as the previous week.
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22): Suzuki-gun Headlines

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night one of its Road to Tokyo Dome tour on December 22 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results (12/22) - Francesco Akira def. Kosei Fujita. - Aaron Henare...
IMPACT To Present 2022 Retrospective, Year-End Awards On 12/29

IMPACT Wrestling is looking back at 2022 for their December 29 episode as the year comes to a close. IMPACT Wrestling announced on December 22 that its final television episode of 2022 will feature highlights of the year and a presentation of year-end review awards. To see some of last...
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Added To 12/28 AEW Dynamite

The lineup is set for the December 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, Ethan Page will take on Bryan Danielson in singles action. This match comes after Bryan Danielson invited Page to fight him after Page interrupted his promo on the December 21 episode of Dynamite. As previously announced,...
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21)

AEW taped matches for the December 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 21 ahead of AEW Dynamite from San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/26 (Taped On 12/21) - Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates & Charisma.
