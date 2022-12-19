ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Layton police recover large amount of stolen property

LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
athleticbusiness.com

Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center

A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

