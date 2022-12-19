Read full article on original website
Fugitive shot dead after pulling gun on U.S. Marshals in West Valley City
One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD investigates OICI involving U.S. Marshals Service
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it will release more information Thursday regarding an alleged officer-involved shooting which reportedly happened Wednesday night in West Valley City. Initial reports from the scene, still unconfirmed hours after the incident, indicate a wanted...
Gephardt Daily
Payson police: Two women transported to hospital with gunshot wounds; weapon recovered
PAYSON, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women have been transported from a Payson neighborhood to hospitals after a double shooting Thursday afternoon. Payson police were called to the 500 block of Saddlebrook Drive, a residential area, and found the women. “Payson police think they were shot...
UTA reports another driver assaulted in station attack
For the second time this month, a Utah Transit Authority bus driver was assaulted and injured in an unprovoked attack.
ksl.com
Layton police recover large amount of stolen property
LAYTON — Police recovered a large amount of stolen property during an arrest Wednesday. The Layton Police Department announced Thursday it made an arrest following the discovery of a large amount of property believed to have been stolen. The items range from bikes and golf clubs to Milwaukee tools...
ksl.com
Cement truck driver arrested in fatal crash involving sheriff's deputy
LEHI — A cement truck driver was arrested Wednesday after police say he intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy on his way to work. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah County...
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
KSLTV
Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
Gephardt Daily
White pickup truck sought after 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A white pickup is being sought after a 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Morgan County. The crash closed one lane of traffic on Old Highway at Aspen Meadow Lane, says a Facebook post by Mountain Green Fire Protection District.
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
ksl.com
Charges filed against man arrested after Salt Lake neighborhood shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who forced residents of a Salt Lake neighborhood to seek shelter in their homes after allegedly firing multiple rounds and then entered an elderly woman's home to try and hide from police, is now facing numerous charges. Angel Tinajero, 22, was charged Wednesday...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Salt Lake City man charged after firing gun on freeway, injuring woman
A man has been charged after he fired multiple shots while he was driving in Salt Lake City and injured a woman on Sept. 17, 2021.
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Man arrested for allegedly punching officer in face, trying to steal gun
A man was arrested for assaulting two police officers on Tuesday, allegedly punching one in the face and trying to steal multiple officers' guns, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
athleticbusiness.com
Utah Man Charged With Voyeurism Over Hidden Cameras at College Rec Center
A Utah man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly secretly filmed videos of nude people at the University of Utah's main recreation center and gym. According to police, 32-year-old Fredrick William Weitz III, 32, was not an employee or a student at Eccles Student Life Center. Police say he his cameras inside restrooms at the facility.
