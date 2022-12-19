ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

North Ave. homeowner hopeful for city's 'change of heart' amid pending lawsuit

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKEIB_0jo9m6ZD00

Quentin Bell lost his home to a sinkhole and he's now asking for the city to have a change of heart ahead of the holidays and pending litigation.

He speaks on the impact and one decision made by the city is weighing on his family during what's normally their favorite time of year.

North Avenue reopened as construction wraps up and for some, this represents progress in what's been a long four months for homeowners and drivers there.

RELATED: Large sinkhole on North Avenue; several homes condemned

In July, a massive sinkhole destroyed several homes causing the city to condemn the entire block, displacing eight families.

"What had happened was, the critical failure of a 115-year-old storm drain tunnel that was beneath the sinkhole," said Thiru Vignarajah.

Bell and some of his neighbors applied for assistance from the city that would ultimately cover their losses after the sinkhole formed.

The city denied their claims, as well as Bell's insurance company after the city alleged, they weren't notified about the decades-old storm drain that caused the sinkhole.

"I couldn't believe it. I'm stuck because like who do I go to now," said Bell.

"Of course you are on notice for a 115-year pipe that you are responsible for maintaining. The Department of Public Works is responsible for public works in our city," Vignarajah added.

Bell's councilman, Robert Stokes, weighed in Monday morning.

"That's in litigation. That's between their lawyer and the law department. I don't comment on litigation things so that's something you'll have to take up with the law department. I'm not privy to that information," Stokes shared.

Bell and his attorney estimate the cost of recouping all eight families of their mortgages would be, at most, a couple of million dollars.

"Nobody expects the floor beneath your home to collapse and for your housing to be turned into a pile of rocks. They're entitled to be made whole. They're entitled to be put back in the place they were in before this catastrophe happened," said Vignarajah.

"What had happened was the critical failure of 115-year-old storm drain tunnel that was beneath the sink hole," said Thiru Vignarajah.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blocbyblocknews.com

Baltimore Residents Urge The Police Commissioner To Use The Padlock Law To Close A Gas Station Near Morgan State University

Residents in Northeast Baltimore are urging Baltimore City Police to shutdown a gas station near Morgan State University following the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Albert Stevenson on Sunday, Cristina Mendez reports for CBS Baltimore. Stevenson’s family, other members of the community, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey are asking police commissioner Michael Harrison to invoke the “Padlock Law,” which allows the commissioner to order the closure of a business considered to be a nuisance.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Rat Poison Contamination in Hall Alley in Federal Hill South

Hi neighbors — You may be aware of the continued use of pellet poison on Hall Alley. Unfortunately, a neighbor’s dog likely ingested some poison and had to be rushed to Pet ER. The dog and owner are recovering from a very scary situation, but FHSNA is committed to stopping the individual responsible for spreading the poison. Ideally, this happens through education of both current regulations and the impact one person’s actions can have on a community.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on December 22 in the unit block of Lerner Court (21236). There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Faidley's Seafood keeping up with hustle preparing crab cakes for final holiday at current location

BALTIMORE - In what will be Faidley's Seafood's final holiday season at its iconic Lexington Market location, which it has occupied since 1952, it's preparing several thousand of its award-winning crab cakes for shipment across the United States in fulfillment of holiday orders.Faidley's was first established at Lexington Market in 1886 as a seafood market by founder John W. Faidley. Many of the Faidley Team members are working to fulfill the typically large number of holiday orders, in addition to managing daily operations, and have been with Faidley's for 20 years or longer.General manager Lou Fleming said it's their award-winning jumbo lump crabcakes that keep customers coming back, using only the freshest crab from the Chesapeake Bay."Every year since we've started it's got worse so the crab cakes got better, better and better," Fleming said.The holiday season is their busiest by far preparing several thousand crab cakes for shipment all across the United States.Faidley's will move to the newly-constructed Lexington Market, adjacent to its current location, early in 2023. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy