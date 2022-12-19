North Ave. homeowner hopeful for city's 'change of heart' amid pending lawsuit

Quentin Bell lost his home to a sinkhole and he's now asking for the city to have a change of heart ahead of the holidays and pending litigation.

He speaks on the impact and one decision made by the city is weighing on his family during what's normally their favorite time of year.

North Avenue reopened as construction wraps up and for some, this represents progress in what's been a long four months for homeowners and drivers there.

In July, a massive sinkhole destroyed several homes causing the city to condemn the entire block, displacing eight families.

"What had happened was, the critical failure of a 115-year-old storm drain tunnel that was beneath the sinkhole," said Thiru Vignarajah.

Bell and some of his neighbors applied for assistance from the city that would ultimately cover their losses after the sinkhole formed.

The city denied their claims, as well as Bell's insurance company after the city alleged, they weren't notified about the decades-old storm drain that caused the sinkhole.

"I couldn't believe it. I'm stuck because like who do I go to now," said Bell.

"Of course you are on notice for a 115-year pipe that you are responsible for maintaining. The Department of Public Works is responsible for public works in our city," Vignarajah added.

Bell's councilman, Robert Stokes, weighed in Monday morning.

"That's in litigation. That's between their lawyer and the law department. I don't comment on litigation things so that's something you'll have to take up with the law department. I'm not privy to that information," Stokes shared.

Bell and his attorney estimate the cost of recouping all eight families of their mortgages would be, at most, a couple of million dollars.

"Nobody expects the floor beneath your home to collapse and for your housing to be turned into a pile of rocks. They're entitled to be made whole. They're entitled to be put back in the place they were in before this catastrophe happened," said Vignarajah.

