ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tom Browning's death: 'Everything he was about, was about the Reds and baseball.'

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Idgq8_0jo9m4nl00

The passing of former Reds left-hander Tom Browning caught many people off guard Monday.

The author of the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history died at age 62. It's been a tough, complicated year for the Browning family as his wife, Debbie, died this past March.

Tom Browning:Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, Mr. Perfect, dies at 62

Tom Browning at Wrigley Field:Remembering the famous in-game visit to Wrigley rooftop

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported Browning's death after he was found unresponsive at his home in Union, Kentucky.

Barry Larkin reacts to Tom Browning's death:

Former Reds general manager Jim Bowden was in the front office under then-GM Bob Quinn when Browning pitched for the Reds. Bowden remembered Browning's numerous accomplishments, including his perfect game, a World Series title and the infamous seat on the brownstone at Wrigley Field that angered some of the Reds brass at the time.

Former Reds GM Jim Bowden remembers Tom Browning:

Reds executive Karen Forgus said a tribute to Browning was on the Great American Ball Park scoreboard. Browning had been active in recent Reds events.

Director of the Reds Museum Rick Walls said Browning was just at the museum for a holiday "Deck the Hall" event with fans.

"He liked being around the museum and the fans talking about baseball," Walls said. "Everything he was about, was about the Reds and baseball. "

Walls said Browning had recently been part of a legends program and just had a speaking event with another member of the 1990 championship team, Ron Oester.

"Tom's always been around here," Walls said. "He has the only perfect game in Reds history."

That game occurred in September 1988 when Browning was opposed by future Cincinnati Red Tim Belcher of the Dodgers.

Browning was a close friend of another famous lefthander, the late Joe Nuxhall. He was active in Nuxhall's charity golf outings and a participant in the family's Miracle Fields work with disabled children.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha, supports new Yankees captain at press conference

Aaron Judge wasn’t the only star at his press conference Wednesday to announce his new contract. The Yankees slugger’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck – who looked stunning in a patterned blazer – received a bouquet of white roses from manager Aaron Boone. The brunette beauty was all smiles while posing for photos with Judge and his parents, Patty and Wayne Judge. Prior to the photo op, Samantha sat alongside the AL MVP as he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Judge is the Yankees’ first captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. The Yankees legend and fellow former team captain Willie Randolph attended...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival

Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Mets hire former Yankees infielder

The New York Mets are welcoming a new member of the coaching staff. They have hired Miguel Cairo to be their minor-league infield coordinator, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cairo is no stranger to the Mets, having played with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today

Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Giants left at the altar; Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to deal with New York Mets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The reason for the last minute cancellation of the San Francisco Giants introductory news conference for prized free agent Carlos Correa emerged late Tuesday night -- he reportedly had reached a last- minute agreement to play for the New York Mets. Word came in a tweet about midnight from New York Post sportswriter Jon Heyman.Heyman said sources told him Correa's new deal with the Mets is worth $315 million over 12 years.Correa's camp and the Giants had a difference of opinion on the medical, Heyman tweeted, and agent Scott Boras worked out a deal with Mets owner Steve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes

NEW YORK (AP) — As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodón reached for a razor. “I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great,” the pitcher said. He shaved again Thursday for a Yankee Stadium news conference to discuss his $162 million, six-year contract, the 30-year-old left-hander appearing at a ballpark without a beard for what he said likely was the first time since rookie ball in 2014. New York famously has a team rule against beards and long hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team

BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Cincinnati Reds GM blasted after frustrating comments

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been very active in free agency. So when the team’s general manager spoke on the team’s lack of activity, his words were met with a lot of frustration. So far, the Reds have made two ‘major’ free-agent signings. Cincinnati signed veteran catcher Curt...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away

Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy