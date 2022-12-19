Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO