Jersey City, NJ

One who knows
2d ago

Internal highers for new positions always get screwed on the paycheck. Her sex and race are irrelevant. You'd think someone her age would know this, but whatever.

NJ.com

Dominican or not, this prosecutor must go | Editorial

A newly-formed Dominican political group is now coming to the defense of a prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as the demands grow louder for her to step down. “We see that as an attack on our community because she’s the only representative we have,” said Miguel Diaz, one of the group’s founders, of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

ELEC Slaps Former Paterson Councilman with a Complaint

The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) today filed a complaint against former Paterson Councilman Mohammed Akhtaruzzaman concerning alleged delinquent ELEC reports. ELEC says Akhtaruzzaman will have the opportunity for a hearing pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act to determine whether he failed to comply with the New Jersey...
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court

The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken police warn residents about charity scams involving Zelle or Venmo

The Hoboken Police Department has issued a warning to residents about charity scams involving Zelle or Venmo, noting that they are already investigating several incidents that fit this modus operandi. According to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka, men seeking donations approach victims stating they are only accepting contributions through Zelle...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken council adopts 930 Monroe St. redevelop, $15M allocated for resiliency park

The Hoboken City Council adopted a redevelopment plan for 930 Monroe St., which includes $15 million being allocated for a resiliency park and green circuit. The project will erect three 11-story mixed-use buildings on Monroe Street incorporating 675 residential units over three city blocks, 68 of which will be set aside for affordable housing.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New York Post

‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Paterson fieldhouse named for principal who died of COVID-19

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A new athletic fieldhouse for student athletes in Paterson is dedicated to a beloved principal who died during the pandemic. Many friends, former student athletes and fraternity brothers of the late Dr. Gerald Glisson cut the ribbon on the new, state-of-the-art facility on the field of Eastside High School on Monday. […]
PATERSON, NJ

