One who knows
2d ago
Internal highers for new positions always get screwed on the paycheck. Her sex and race are irrelevant. You'd think someone her age would know this, but whatever.
3
Alpine Country Club Worker Harassed For Months By Manager, Lawsuit Says
A former Alpine Country Club says she was forced to resign after the Human Resources department failed to protect her from one of the managers harassing her, she says in a newly-filed lawsuit.The lawsuit filed in Bergen County Superior Court claims that Makayla Spruill, 20, of Paramus, was groped m…
Dominican or not, this prosecutor must go | Editorial
A newly-formed Dominican political group is now coming to the defense of a prosecutor re-nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, as the demands grow louder for her to step down. “We see that as an attack on our community because she’s the only representative we have,” said Miguel Diaz, one of the group’s founders, of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who is Dominican.
School bus company owners lied about drivers’ criminal pasts, officials allege
Two brothers who operate a Paterson-based school bus company were arrested this week after they were accused of employing unqualified drivers, including some with suspended licenses, arrest records and criminal convictions, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Shelim Khalique, 53, of Wayne, and Jwel Khalique, 43, of...
Hoboken condo assoc. reveals email from Mukherji in quest to stop Story, files new suit
The 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association, Inc. has included a new email from Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-33) to several involved with Story Dispensary as part of their quest to stop the project, which occurred shortly before a new lawsuit was filed. “Please find enclosed LOI signed by the Vedadi Group....
ELEC Slaps Former Paterson Councilman with a Complaint
The New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) today filed a complaint against former Paterson Councilman Mohammed Akhtaruzzaman concerning alleged delinquent ELEC reports. ELEC says Akhtaruzzaman will have the opportunity for a hearing pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act to determine whether he failed to comply with the New Jersey...
Backlash erupts in NYC Council after Mayor Adams threatens nonprofit cuts
Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. The mayor has asked the Council to reduce spending on community nonprofits, citing mounting costs from the migrant crisis. [ more › ]
Police: 3 New Jersey Transit bus drivers attacked in past week
The latest incident was an attack against a 37-year-old Jersey City bus driver on Wednesday
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Shooting involving teens, NJ Transit driver could spark changes in hiring process
Driver Charles Fieros has been charged after he allegedly shot at a group of teenagers, striking one of them in the abdomen.
Hit-and-run councilwoman’s pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 in Essex County court
The Jersey City councilwoman who sent a cyclist flying through the air and drove away is a small step closer to having her day in court. A pre-trial hearing on the status of discovery evidence and other details related to the hit-and-run charges against Amy DeGise has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in the Essex County Special Remand Court, court officials told The Jersey Journal Tuesday.
West New York Police Department promotes five veteran officers, swears in five more
The West New York Police Department promoted five veteran officers and also swore in five more at a ceremony at their middle school last night. Lt. Jackson Perez earned the rank of captain, Sgts. Carlos Mateos and Henry Codina are now lieutenants, while Police Officers Samuel Molina and Yousef Awadallah were promoted to sergeant.
Hoboken police warn residents about charity scams involving Zelle or Venmo
The Hoboken Police Department has issued a warning to residents about charity scams involving Zelle or Venmo, noting that they are already investigating several incidents that fit this modus operandi. According to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka, men seeking donations approach victims stating they are only accepting contributions through Zelle...
Hoboken council adopts 930 Monroe St. redevelop, $15M allocated for resiliency park
The Hoboken City Council adopted a redevelopment plan for 930 Monroe St., which includes $15 million being allocated for a resiliency park and green circuit. The project will erect three 11-story mixed-use buildings on Monroe Street incorporating 675 residential units over three city blocks, 68 of which will be set aside for affordable housing.
Progressive activist Eleana Little announces bid for Hudson County executive
Progressive activist Eleana Little, who ran a competitive race for freeholder in 2020 off the line, has announced her bid for Hudson County executive. “I’m running for county executive because I believe that everyday people deserve a government that works for them,” Little said in a statement. “I’m...
Mask mandate returns in Passaic School District
Superintendent Sandra Diodonet says the district will monitor COVID-19 activity in the city and lift the mandate when Passaic County is at a moderate or below range.
‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges
Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Paterson fieldhouse named for principal who died of COVID-19
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A new athletic fieldhouse for student athletes in Paterson is dedicated to a beloved principal who died during the pandemic. Many friends, former student athletes and fraternity brothers of the late Dr. Gerald Glisson cut the ribbon on the new, state-of-the-art facility on the field of Eastside High School on Monday. […]
