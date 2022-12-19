ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Will Give Its Women Characters 'Fully Realized' Arcs, Showrunners Say

Malcolm D. Lee wrote the 1999 film The Best Man with the desire to showcase Black men like him who were underrepresented on screen at the time — the “educated, upwardly mobile African Americans who were just ‘normal.’” Now, 23 years later, Lee is set to launch all eight episodes of the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters this Thursday, Dec. 22. Picking up where we left off with the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, the show will catch audiences up with the friend group as they grapple with midlife crises and rebirths while entering a different...
ComicBook

Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on "DC Drama" Amid James Gunn's Recasting & Changes

There's been no shortage of speculation about the future of the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran teasing elements of their new plans as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The duo's new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters is already including a major recast, with plans to reboot Superman with a new, younger actor going forward, begging the question of what other existing characters could get recast in the process. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is the latest to weigh in on that speculation, assuring fans that although he's unsure exactly what the future holds, he has faith in Gunn and Safran's overall plans. This comes after Levi had previously responded to tweets from fans suggesting that he was being recast, with the actor responding "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet... We all Gucci."
ComicBook

House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role

In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
GAMINGbible

Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy

Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled

What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy