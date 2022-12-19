ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Credit Card Review: Chase Freedom Unlimited

Picking which credit cards to have in your wallet is like building a stone wall. Some cards you get are the larger rocks that earn bonus points and perks in major categories, such as travel or dining. Other cards are smaller rocks with specific uses like earning large multiples for your cell phone bill or gas expenses. Then there are the cards which are the small stones that have a particular use, like providing primary rental car insurance or access to special perks when visiting Disney.
CNN

The Southwest Priority credit card just got more valuable

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card is an ideal choice for frequent Southwest flyers, as the card offers valuable perks when flying Southwest that can more than make up for its annual fee. But now one of its benefits is even better.
BoardingArea

AMEX Platinum Card Bonus December Uber Cash

The American Express Platinum Card provides benefits to several merchants. Most of these are paid through statement credits where you pay with your Platinum Card and you’ll get an adjustment in a few days. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work. One exception to this rule...
CBS Miami

The Points Guy Awards highlight 2022's best in travel

MIAMI – Airlines, hotels and credit cards offer loyalty and reward programs where travelers can earn points. The team behind the travel site The Points Guy reviewed programs from different brands and released its 2022 awards.Among airlines, Delta earns the top spot for perks like the ability to use points on partner airlines, miles that never expire, and free ticket changes on most domestic flights."Most airlines might give you a voucher when you wanted to cancel during the pandemic. Delta went further in so many cases they actually give you your money back, " said The Points Guy CEO, Brian...
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Reducing Access to Its Sky Clubs—and Frequent Flyers Aren't Happy

Last week, Delta announced a significant change to the entrance policy of its Sky Club lounges, found in more than 30 airports across the United States, reducing access for many of its flyers. Over the past year, Delta's Sky Clubs have been plagued by overcrowding, with long queues of passengers...
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — December 7 2022

This content has been archived. It may no longer be relevant. Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale.
US News and World Report

Airfares on Key Routes to Rise by as Much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Airfares on key corporate travel routes are expected to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 amid high fuel prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and labour and aircraft shortages, a forecast from American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) showed. The biggest gains are expected in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy