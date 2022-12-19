Read full article on original website
Credit Card Review: Chase Freedom Unlimited
Picking which credit cards to have in your wallet is like building a stone wall. Some cards you get are the larger rocks that earn bonus points and perks in major categories, such as travel or dining. Other cards are smaller rocks with specific uses like earning large multiples for your cell phone bill or gas expenses. Then there are the cards which are the small stones that have a particular use, like providing primary rental car insurance or access to special perks when visiting Disney.
The US Bank Altitude Connect card will soon add Priority Pass airport lounge access and more travel protections
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
The Southwest Priority credit card just got more valuable
The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card is an ideal choice for frequent Southwest flyers, as the card offers valuable perks when flying Southwest that can more than make up for its annual fee. But now one of its benefits is even better.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New car prices hit an all-time high as dealers hold onto their upper hand
Car lots are slowly filling back up as supply-chain crunches ease, but dealers still have the upper hand on pricing.
FedEx is frantically cutting billions in costs as its pandemic success evaporates
CEO Raj Subramanian said a soft economy and an "e-commerce reset" were to blame for slow demand. The company's reacting with big cuts.
Earn 3 free night awards with the Marriott Boundless credit card
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card offers a generous sign-up bonus and a high earning rate on Marriott stays, along with a free night at each anniversary starting with the second year you have the card, which can easily make the card pay for itself.
Your ultimate guide to the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards program
Earning and redeeming points within the Southwest Rapid Rewards program is simple. Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the loyalty program.
Delta Air Lines Restricts Lounge Access “In Unison” With American Express
In an effort to reduce crowding, Delta Air Lines will be either cutting or restricting lounge access for a number of travelers in 2023. Unsurprisingly, this move comes with full blessing from Delta’s most valuable client, American Express. No Surprise: Delta Air Lines 2023 Lounge Access Restrictions Favor American...
Chase Hyatt cardholders can earn 1,000 bonus points when staying at Hyatt Place and Hyatt House for a limited time
AMEX Platinum Card Bonus December Uber Cash
The American Express Platinum Card provides benefits to several merchants. Most of these are paid through statement credits where you pay with your Platinum Card and you’ll get an adjustment in a few days. At least that’s how it’s supposed to work. One exception to this rule...
How to earn more frequent flyer points with the Southwest Plus credit card
The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card is the least-expensive Southwest card on the market, and although its benefits are limited, it’s a great entry point to see if the Southwest frequent flyer program works for you.
Delta Sky Club lounge access is becoming super exclusive — making the Amex Platinum and Delta Reserve cards more valuable than ever
The Points Guy Awards highlight 2022's best in travel
MIAMI – Airlines, hotels and credit cards offer loyalty and reward programs where travelers can earn points. The team behind the travel site The Points Guy reviewed programs from different brands and released its 2022 awards.Among airlines, Delta earns the top spot for perks like the ability to use points on partner airlines, miles that never expire, and free ticket changes on most domestic flights."Most airlines might give you a voucher when you wanted to cancel during the pandemic. Delta went further in so many cases they actually give you your money back, " said The Points Guy CEO, Brian...
Delta Is Reducing Access to Its Sky Clubs—and Frequent Flyers Aren't Happy
Last week, Delta announced a significant change to the entrance policy of its Sky Club lounges, found in more than 30 airports across the United States, reducing access for many of its flyers. Over the past year, Delta's Sky Clubs have been plagued by overcrowding, with long queues of passengers...
IHG Rewards Premier Cardholders’ Last Chance To Claim United TravelBank Credits in 2022
While the IHG One Rewards program has its positive and negative features, there’s no denying the program’s co-brand cards from Chase are worth the annual fee. In March 2022, the IHG Rewards Premier card underwent a refresh, adding several bonus categories and, most interestingly, a specific cross-brand promotional offer with United.
Miles and Points On Sale — December 7 2022
This content has been archived. It may no longer be relevant. Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale.
Uber Eats Customer Says App Charged Him an Additional $57 for Order, Won’t Refund Him
Uber Eats customer (well, more than likely ex-Uber Eats customer) Alex Mutammara went viral on TikTok after posting a video delineating his negative experience with the popular food delivery service, stating that the random bill showed up on his credit card after using the application's group ordering function. Article continues...
Airfares on Key Routes to Rise by as Much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Airfares on key corporate travel routes are expected to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 amid high fuel prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and labour and aircraft shortages, a forecast from American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) showed. The biggest gains are expected in...
