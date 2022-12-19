ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Missouri football cover the spread in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest?

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
The Columbia Tribune is feeling like a failure. Despite constant pleas throughout the football season for fans to exercise better judgement and not fall into the illegal trap of wagering on Missouri games, we keep hearing of fans doing so.

Now, the season is down to the final game. Just like usual, sports gambling is illegal in the state of Missouri and we would never encourage anyone to partake in such a morally corrupt act.

The following information is for entertainment purposes only. Anyone using it to bet on games should remember that Santa Claus is watching.

Wake Forest –1

It’s really hard to predict games with any accuracy at this point in the season. With coaches heading off for new opportunities and players either entering the transfer portal or training for the NFL Draft, rosters are depleted.

Missouri is no different. The Tigers are without some key contributors, including wide receiver Dominic Lovett, defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and safety Martez Manuel, among others.

Portal losses for Wake Forest include defensive backs Gavin Holmes and JJ Roberts, along with running back Christian Turner. Both teams will look different compared to the last time we saw them at the end of the regular season.

For fans of Missouri who would go for the short spread, it might be better to bet the moneyline and get a better payout should the Tigers pull off the upset. Whether that can happen likely depends on how Missouri’s offense plays.

If the Tigers can replace the production of Lovett with either Barrett Banister or Mehki Miller in the slot, things could work out. Especially given the depleted nature of Wake Forest’s secondary.

If they can’t manage to score the needed points, the Demon Deacons have shown the ability to leave teams in the dust. Missouri’s offense has improved throughout the season, with better line and quarterback play showing up on tape.

If that continues, it could be a good day for MU bettors.

Over/under 59.5

This one could rely on the Demon Deacons. Head coach Dave Clawson’s distinctive offense has frustrated defenses throughout his tenure in Winston-Salem.

The attack, which relies largely on RPO plays, has the ability to score tons of points fast. If Missouri’s defense can’t step up, Wake Forest is liable to run the whole total up by itself.

The Tigers are a bit depleted on that side of the ball, with McGuire, Coleman and Manuel out. Defensive back DJ Jackson and Jalani Williams are also gone, which costs MU some valuable depth.

Fortunately for the Tigers, cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. both announced their return to Missouri for next season, and will play in the bowl. Those two have proven themselves to be shutdown corners, who can successfully stop some of the better receivers in college football.

Daylan Carnell will get additional snaps in place of Manuel at the star safety slot employed by defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Carnell has shown his big play ability when given opportunities so far this year, and if he can continue his development, Missouri could shut down the Demon Deacon offense.

If that happens, it would seem unlikely for the over to hit, given some of MU’s struggles on offense this season. However, if it doesn’t the number could go well into the 60s.

SEC roundup

Missouri isn’t the only SEC team in a bowl this season. Besides MU and Florida, which was blown out 30-3 by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl already, the conference still has nine teams set to play in the postseason.

Those include Georgia, which is favored by 6.5 points against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Alabama will also play in a New Year's Six game, the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State, where the Crimson Tide are favored by six.

Two SEC bowls will happen on Dec. 28, beginning with the Liberty Bowl, where Arkansas is favored by three against Kansas. Ole Miss takes on Texas Tech that same day in the Texas Bowl, with the Rebels favored by 3.5.

The Dec. 30 slate will start with the Gator Bowl, where South Carolina is a 2.5-point underdog against Notre Dame. Tennessee then takes on Clemson in the Orange Bowl, where it sits as a 6.5-point underdog.

Besides Georgia and Alabama’s games, the only other matchup with an SEC team on Dec. 31 is the Music City Bowl, where Kentucky will play Iowa. The Hawkeyes are favored by 1.5 in that game, which features a comically low 33.5-point total.

Not counting a possible national championship appearance by Georgia, the SEC’s bowl slate ends on Jan. 2. That day starts with Mississippi State taking on Illinois in the Reliaquest (formerly Outback) Bowl, where the Bulldogs are a 1.5-point favorite.

Later that day, LSU plays Purdue in the Gator Bowl. The Tigers are favored by 14.

