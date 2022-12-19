A Central City Market update and a sneak peak at stories to come

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the last Streetwise Newsletter of 2022!

Most recently, I talked with Sarah Jo and Michael More, owners of Main Grain Bakery & Eatery, who are involved with the R.A. Cook and J.I. Altenburg Cooperative, renovating the historic Altenburg Dairy building to create Central City Market, a space for local businesses. It's a project that started in early 2019 and has undergone a few shifts and challenges that come with preserving a building built in the 1800s and doing it all in the middle of a pandemic. Check out what they've done so far and a look at what's to come.

As we move toward the end of the year, I'm taking a look back at the top business and development stories of 2022, writing summary articles for both Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point. As a special thank you for subscribing to this newsletter, I'll give you a sneak peak at a few of the stories I'll highlight in those roundups.

In Wisconsin Rapids, I covered all of the updates we have so far on the Shopko building, including walking through the partially renovated building and talking with the developer in September. We also have paper company news, Kwik Trip love, development projects I followed throughout the year and a look at Sand Valley and its growth five years after first opening in Rome.

In Stevens Point, I had a look at plans for the Dunham's Sports site, a few updates Team Schierl Cos. had this year, a heads up on Firehouse Subs' opening, a look at concerns Canadian National workers had in Stevens Point and a preview at The Inn at SentryWorld in Stevens Point ahead of its boutique hotel opening.

If you have any questions or tips for future stories, send them my way at cshuda@gannett.com.

Who is Streetwise?

I’m Caitlin Shuda, the Streetwise reporter for the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and the Stevens Point Journal. If you’re interested in openings, closings, relocations, expansions and major developments, Streetwise has it covered.