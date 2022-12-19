ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football player dies on his way home to CA for the holidays, school says

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A Kansas college football player died in a crash on his way home to California for the holidays, a university statement said.

Bryant Rosas, a junior who played as an offensive lineman for Benedictine College in Atchison, was traveling home when he got caught in a snowstorm, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

He crashed in Colorado on his way to San Jose on Tuesday, Dec. 13, KTVU reported.

“Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included,” the GoFundMe said. “He will be missed and loved eternally.”

Prior to attending Benedictine College, Rosas played for San Jose City College , according to a statement from the college.

“We will miss your energetic personality , warm smile and locker room concerts,” San Jose City College Football said on Twitter. “You were a great teammate, amazing friend and more importantly our brother.”

Though Rosas’ moved more than a thousand miles away , his love of music remained, News-Press NOW reported.

“He’d be walking past my office singing,” Benedictine head coach Joel Osborn told the outlet. “He was just a joy to be around.”

Atchison is about 50 miles northwest of Kansas City.

