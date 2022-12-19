Read full article on original website
Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store | PennyWise podcast
If you are still searching for a one-of-a-kind last minute present, here’s a unique idea for your holiday shopping — check out a thrift store!. PennyWise Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn why the idea of thrifting for gifts is trending right now. Kimberly also shares five benefits you’ll enjoy when spending your hard-earned-money at a resale store.
