foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say
HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department. Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas. On...
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen found dead in motel room, police find man’s body in abandoned store, man gets only 90 days for ex’s death
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Deputies releasing more details in an ongoing murder investigation of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a motel room. Tyrone Fiamahn was found dead on Monday night from gunshot wounds...
Man accused of stealing PS5 in armed robbery during meetup outside League City PD station
The suspect agreed to meet the 19-year-old victim outside a police station, but even that didn't prevent the robbery. Police are still looking for a second suspect accused of pointing a gun.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged in west Houston murder allegedly told investigators he had troubled past, planned to ‘shoot first person who walked by him’
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in west Houston on Nov. 4. Emerson Giovanni Hernandez, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Graylon Rucker, 40. Two Spring Branch Police Department officers were on patrol when they...
Click2Houston.com
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Click2Houston.com
Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say
TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Thomas...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
Click2Houston.com
Stafford man charged with aggravated assault after driving wrong way, ramming into 27 vehicles, docs show
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he hit several vehicles while driving recklessly over the weekend. According to court documents, 43-year-old Maurice Ceaser intentionally hit multiple vehicles in an apartment complex parking lot before speeding off. After leaving that scene, Ceaser...
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Couple killed in house fire identified as parents of HFD employee, neighbors say
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
Man and woman in their 70s found dead after home went up in flames in southeast Houston
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
