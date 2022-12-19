ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say

HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
