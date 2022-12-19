Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
Centre Daily
Bills Create ‘Contingency Plan’ for Josh Allen Snow Game at Bears
Buffalo is no stranger to NFL "contingency plans.''. But this particular plan isn't about "Buffalo.'' It's about "Chicago'' ... where the Buffalo Bills play as they try to improve on their 11-3 record and stay in the top spot in the AFC while beating the Bears on Saturday. "We always...
Centre Daily
Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State backfield from yesteryear will be reunited in the Pro Bowl – Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley will ride again. If the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, or even the Giants for that matter, they won’t get to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities scheduled for the first week of February and culminating in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign former first-round wide receiver
It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens don’t have a ton of reliable or proven talent at the wide receiver position this year despite having one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and the team made a big move to try to change that this week, signing a former top-five pick to help bolster that position.
Centre Daily
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Centre Daily
Giants Declare Two Out for Game vs. Minnesota
The New York Giants have declared cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players have been unable to practice this week. This will be the fifth straight game Jackson has missed since suffering a sprained MCL on a...
Centre Daily
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets One-on-One Lesson From Michael Irvin
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the first time at practice, and immediately, he started learning from the NFL great. Irvin is in town to broadcast the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders and...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Can Shifting Secondary Cover A.J. & DeVonta?
The Dallas Cowboys have been waiting for this one since October 16. Following their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Dallas has been waiting for the chance to prove that they will give the NFC's top seed all they can handle in their upcoming Christmas Eve matchup at home with their divisional rivals.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Tosin Oyekanmi, Wide Receiver, Long Island Sharks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Wilson’s poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary. Zach Wilson had another lousy performance for the New York Jets and was replaced by Chris Streveler, who was elevated from the practice squad a few hours before a disappointing 19-3 loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Centre Daily
Bears Ready to Face Bills Minus Two Starting Guards
Adventures in blocking will be the theme for Saturday's Bears game in the Soldier Field permafrost against the Buffalo Bills. Justin Fields has been sacked a league-high 46 times and he'll probably need to be on the move again because the Bears are likely to be without both starting right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair.
Centre Daily
Saints Place Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve, Sign Kirk Merritt to Active Roster
The Saints are placing Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Thursday. Kirk Merritt is being signed to the team's active roster from the practice squad, according to his agent Mike McCartney. It's been a tough season for Landry, as he'll finish out with just 272 yards and a touchdown on 25...
Centre Daily
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
Centre Daily
Understated As Can Be, McMillan Confirms He’s Returning for 2023
No surprise video, no splashy graphic, just eight words. On Thursday, wide receiver Jalen McMillan used a rather understated approach to let everyone know he would return to the University of Washington football team in 2023. "I'm coming back for next year. Go huskies," he posted on Twitter, feeling no...
Centre Daily
Saints vs. Browns: What to Watch For
The Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) meet at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday as part of a very full day of NFL Week 16 games before Christmas. Both teams are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, with them both being 12th in their respective conference. Here's some things we're paying close attention to leading up to the game.
Centre Daily
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
Centre Daily
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks About Kevin Stefanski Being a Reason he Chose Cleveland
When Deshaun Watson chose Cleveland as his preferred trade destination, everyone immediately looked at the money aspect. Sure, that was a big reason why Watson did so, who wouldn't maximize their value? On Wednesday, Watson revealed that head coach Kevin Stefanski was a big reason. Stefanski and Watson were able...
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
