Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
New Mexico wins again, taking down Prairie View AM
New Mexico recorded its 12th straight win in dominating fashion, handing Prairie View A&M a loss at The Pit on Tuesday night. The post New Mexico wins again, taking down Prairie View A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
golobos.com
Cumber Leads in Scoring as Lobos Battle Bulldogs
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.— The New Mexico Lobos held with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a game that had 16 lead changes and five ties and where UNM led for 8:23 before the game got away in an 87-58 final on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of the Sun Coast Challenge.
Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
In grand scheme of things, did New Mexico Bowl victory matter a lot, a little or not at all?
Finishing 8-5 with needed changes should prove a catalyst for Kalani Sitake in 2023 heading to Big 12, but did winning the New Mexico Bowl matter a lot or just a little?
golobos.com
Lobos Run Away in Fourth Quarter in Win Over ODU
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.— The Lobos used runs in three quarters of Tuesday’s contest to pull away from Old Dominion in the first game of the Sun Coast Challenge and led for all but 10 seconds, winning 74-57. Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by Shaiquel McGruder, who had a personal 8-0 run in the second quarter en route to 16 points on 7-10 shooting. LaTascya Duff produced another solid outing from three-point range, finishing with four three pointers and 14 points, the eighth time this season and the fifth-straight game that the Lobo has registered multiple three-pointers. Paula Reus added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds, also finishing with a season-high four steals (tying a career high) and season-high five assists. Amaya Brown was the fourth Lobo to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points, going 7-8 from the free-throw line to go with three steals.
golobos.com
Lobos Finish 7th at UNLV Invitational
Las Vegas, Nev. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving program concluded their appearance at the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev. on Monday, finishing in seventh place out of ten teams. The Lobos had 13 swimmers compete in finals of their respective events on Monday, with three of them swimming twice.
golobos.com
Lobo Women’s Golf Announces Staff Changes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico women’s golf program has announced changes to its coaching staff. Darian Zachek, who has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons has been elevated to assistant coach, while Britney Choy, who has served as the assistant and associate head coach for the past nine seasons will now serve as a volunteer assistant coach after accepting another position on campus.
golobos.com
National Signing Day Central
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced 11 signees on National Signing Day, the first official day that student-athletes can sign GIAs and NLIs to play in the 2023 football season. The NCAA approved the early signing period in 2017, which runs...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Albuquerque to Salt Lake City
On this incredible road trip from Albuquerque to Salt Lake City, you'll witness unbelievable desert landscapes, magnificent mountains and culturally rich cities. This adventure is perfect for those wanting to immerse themselves in amazing scenery and national forests. The 670-mile road trip from Albuquerque to Salt Lake City will take...
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
rrobserver.com
Salata Salad Kitchen coming to Rio Rancho
Salata Salad Kitchen, a Texas-based fast/casual restaurant, is expanding into New Mexico and, more specifically, Rio Rancho. “Rio Rancho (like most of America) is under-served when it comes to healthy restaurant options and we just wanted to change that,” Vice President of Franchise Development Julie Davis said. Salata, which...
New Mexico State Police increases enforcement for Christmas holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just three days away, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season. As part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative, NMSP will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, December 23rd, through Monday, December 26th. Law […]
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
“I want to be his voice because he had a miserable life."
Albuquerque man troubled after home shot up in middle of night
The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.
cnm.edu
How a CNM Deep Dive Grad Designed a Label That’s Now on 140,000,000 Cans of Beer
One weekend in December, Andrew Martinez and 400 other people packed into a local venue in Seattle, Washington, along with three bands and spent hours celebrating. They were there because Andrew, who graduated from CNM Ingenuity’s Deep Dive Coding User Experience/User Interface (UX/UI) bootcamp, won a national contest put on by Pabst Blue Ribbon. His design was printed onto 140,000,000 cans of beer that people across the country were now cracking open and drinking.
Comments / 0