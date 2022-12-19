NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla.— The Lobos used runs in three quarters of Tuesday’s contest to pull away from Old Dominion in the first game of the Sun Coast Challenge and led for all but 10 seconds, winning 74-57. Four Lobos finished in double figures, led by Shaiquel McGruder, who had a personal 8-0 run in the second quarter en route to 16 points on 7-10 shooting. LaTascya Duff produced another solid outing from three-point range, finishing with four three pointers and 14 points, the eighth time this season and the fifth-straight game that the Lobo has registered multiple three-pointers. Paula Reus added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds, also finishing with a season-high four steals (tying a career high) and season-high five assists. Amaya Brown was the fourth Lobo to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points, going 7-8 from the free-throw line to go with three steals.

