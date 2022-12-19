Read full article on original website
WISN
Snowy, icy roads in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews will continue treating roads late into Thursday and potentially overnight into Friday. DPW crews pre-treated the roads Wednesday, plowed on Thursday and continued de-icing throughout the evening. Crews will continue working on roads through the holiday weekend.
WISN
Holiday shopping during winter storm preparations
MILWAUKEE — With just days to go before Christmas, an already busy day to shop became even busier. That is of course with the threat of arctic temperatures and blizzard-like conditions. "It's a little busy, little chaotic, some things are picked over," Stephanie Rusch at the Pick 'n Save...
WISN
Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say
MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
WISN
Milwaukee trash and recycling pickup halted for holiday weekend
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents will need to wait until next week for recycling or trash pickup. On Thursday, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said some garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Thursday were not completed, because staff needed to be re-assigned to salt trucks. DPW said Friday, Dec. 23,...
WISN
'Do not travel': Milwaukee, state officials urge public to stay put during winter storm
MILWAUKEE — As millions of Wisconsinites are set to travel this holiday season, city and state officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads Thursday through Saturday. "For your sake and for your own safety, we recommend that you do not travel if you do not need to travel," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
Milwaukee city leaders strongly discourage travel ahead of winter storm
Milwaukee city leaders pushed a united message ahead of a winter storm threatening to bring a combination of dangerous conditions during the holiday weekend.
Snow emergency declared for Milwaukee County for Friday
A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County for Friday, County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday.
WISN
Winter Wonders closing due to winter storm
HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Due to the winter storm, Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens, says they will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2022, to keep the guests and staff safe. Winter Wonders adds they will reopen on Dec. 24 and go through Jan. 1, 2023. For more information, visitwinterwonders.org.
WISN
'Blowing snow is just as bad, if not worse'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — For holiday travel, road conditions are top of mind for many as a forecast of heavy snow, high winds and bitter cold looms. Crews in the Highway Operations department of the Waukesha County Department of Public Works will be working around the clock to clear the roads.
WISN
Winter storm cancels service for Milwaukee's Jingle Bus on Thursday and Friday
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival announced it is canceling Jingle Bus service for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the impending weather conditions. Festival officials said that individuals who previously purchased Jingle Bus tickets for these dates will receive a refund and are encouraged to visitwww.milwaukeeholidaylights.com to reschedule their tour.
WISN
Rush to snag holiday hams before the winter storm hits
MILWAUKEE — Between weather altering travel plans and holiday get-togethers, some folks say they're happy to be able to check the holiday meal off their list. Some waited in line at the Honey Baked Ham Company for more than 30 minutes to secure the centerpiece of their holiday meal.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
WISN
Milwaukee Mitchell Airport plans to stay open through winter storm
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport says they will be open through the winter storm. Officials with the airport tweeted a statement that read:. "Despite inaccurate reports on FlightAware and CNN, MKE Airport is OPEN and will remain open during this winter storm, with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway. Passengers should keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status."
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
WISN
Milwaukee city services modified for the holidays
MILWAUKEE — The following city services will be modified for the Christmas holiday:. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review your collection schedule here. Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
WISN
Milwaukee homeless outreach groups rush to get people to warming shelters
MILWAUKEE — Thursday's big temperature dip has homeless outreach groups rushing to get people out of the cold and into warming shelters. The Milwaukee County Homeless Outreach team spent Thursday in places like Milwaukee's snowy MacArthur Square trying to convince those without a home to get inside. "Between now...
WISN
Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages
MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
