WISN

Snowy, icy roads in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews will continue treating roads late into Thursday and potentially overnight into Friday. DPW crews pre-treated the roads Wednesday, plowed on Thursday and continued de-icing throughout the evening. Crews will continue working on roads through the holiday weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Holiday shopping during winter storm preparations

MILWAUKEE — With just days to go before Christmas, an already busy day to shop became even busier. That is of course with the threat of arctic temperatures and blizzard-like conditions. "It's a little busy, little chaotic, some things are picked over," Stephanie Rusch at the Pick 'n Save...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say

MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee trash and recycling pickup halted for holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents will need to wait until next week for recycling or trash pickup. On Thursday, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works said some garbage and recycling pickups scheduled for Thursday were not completed, because staff needed to be re-assigned to salt trucks. DPW said Friday, Dec. 23,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Winter Wonders closing due to winter storm

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Due to the winter storm, Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens, says they will be closed on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2022, to keep the guests and staff safe. Winter Wonders adds they will reopen on Dec. 24 and go through Jan. 1, 2023. For more information, visitwinterwonders.org.
HALES CORNERS, WI
WISN

'Blowing snow is just as bad, if not worse'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — For holiday travel, road conditions are top of mind for many as a forecast of heavy snow, high winds and bitter cold looms. Crews in the Highway Operations department of the Waukesha County Department of Public Works will be working around the clock to clear the roads.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Winter storm cancels service for Milwaukee's Jingle Bus on Thursday and Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival announced it is canceling Jingle Bus service for Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, in anticipation of the impending weather conditions. Festival officials said that individuals who previously purchased Jingle Bus tickets for these dates will receive a refund and are encouraged to visitwww.milwaukeeholidaylights.com to reschedule their tour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Rush to snag holiday hams before the winter storm hits

MILWAUKEE — Between weather altering travel plans and holiday get-togethers, some folks say they're happy to be able to check the holiday meal off their list. Some waited in line at the Honey Baked Ham Company for more than 30 minutes to secure the centerpiece of their holiday meal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Mitchell Airport plans to stay open through winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport says they will be open through the winter storm. Officials with the airport tweeted a statement that read:. "Despite inaccurate reports on FlightAware and CNN, MKE Airport is OPEN and will remain open during this winter storm, with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway. Passengers should keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee city services modified for the holidays

MILWAUKEE — The following city services will be modified for the Christmas holiday:. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review your collection schedule here. Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee homeless outreach groups rush to get people to warming shelters

MILWAUKEE — Thursday's big temperature dip has homeless outreach groups rushing to get people out of the cold and into warming shelters. The Milwaukee County Homeless Outreach team spent Thursday in places like Milwaukee's snowy MacArthur Square trying to convince those without a home to get inside. "Between now...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages

MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
MILWAUKEE, WI

