El Paso, TX

KVIA

Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor

EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.
EL PASO, TX
newsnationnow.com

El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo

EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Body found in Sunset Heights

EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service

Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Fire Department announces Killings as new chief

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After serving as interim chief since May 2022, Jonathan Killings has been offered the role permanently. His background in serving many ranks within the department makes him the ideal candidate. Killings moved to El Paso when he was two years old with his family as part of the United States […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso police ask for help locating missing, endangered man

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from East El Paso at 12:49 p.m. Police say the man is in danger of being harmed. No other details were immediately available. Police did not provide a number to call, but...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas National Guard arrived early Tuesday morning in the Borderland. They set up barbed wire as part of what they describe as an exercise. Part of that training included quickly setting up barbed wire to prepare for a situation- if it escalates. Meanwhile, a DPS Spokesperson says that barbed wire The post Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE

