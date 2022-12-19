Read full article on original website
DPS patrol El Paso Border Highway where migrants are seen crossing over border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Along the El Paso Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence along the canal and border fence. While driving along the Border Highway, a few Border Patrol agents can be seen but Texas Department of Safety troopers are the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
Uber employee warns ride share drivers after being detained by Border Patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amber Cardova has been living in the El Paso area for two years. For the duration of that time she has been working as an Uber driver. On Dec. 8, she received a notification that a couple wanted to be picked up from The Budget Inn in East El Paso […]
KVIA
Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor
EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.
newsnationnow.com
El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo
EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
KOAT 7
Title 42 temporarily halted; Texas National Guard lines up along US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas — During the past few days, hundreds of migrants lined up the border wall between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. Now there are several Texas National Guard Members patrolling the U.S. -Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol say they have been working...
El Paso residents buy migrants blankets, shoes and toys before Christmas
El Paso locals are rallying together to support the influx of thousands of migrants coming across the border just days before Christmas - some are even opening their homes to asylum seekers with children.
With arctic storm blast approaching, migrants in Texas are sleeping on the streets
EL PASO, Texas — The nation began readying for an arctic storm that could plunge temperatures around the country, but on the southern border many migrants say they didn't know they were in for colder, nastier weather. Grisleida, who migrated from Venezuela and declined to give her last name,...
KVIA
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for November rollover crash in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 36-year-old west El Paso resident has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the Nov. 6 crash that killed 36-year-old Monica Gabriela Saenz. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at I-10 west near Schuster. According to police, Vincent Manuel Soto was...
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service
Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
KVIA
WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles
EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso. It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.
Feds arrest Colorado murder suspect at U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – Federal authorities in New Mexico this week apprehended a fugitive wanted for murder in Colorado. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it arrested a U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry on Monday. CBP linked to...
El Paso Fire Department announces Killings as new chief
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After serving as interim chief since May 2022, Jonathan Killings has been offered the role permanently. His background in serving many ranks within the department makes him the ideal candidate. Killings moved to El Paso when he was two years old with his family as part of the United States […]
El Paso food bank struggles to accommodate surge in migrants as fate of Title 42 uncertain
An El Paso food bank is struggling to provide enough food and resources as a surge in migrants in recent days has overwhelmed city resources.
KVIA
El Paso police ask for help locating missing, endangered man
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man who went missing from East El Paso at 12:49 p.m. Police say the man is in danger of being harmed. No other details were immediately available. Police did not provide a number to call, but...
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in North Loop crash identified
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the victim of a Sunday night crash along North Loop. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the 9200 block of North Loop. Police say 16-year-old Nathan Alexander Ortiz, of Mission Valley, was crossing at an undesignated crossing point when he was struck by a car.
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
fox38corpuschristi.com
'There's not enough flights'; city leaders stress need to send migrants out of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city leaders said in a press conference Monday they are looking to get migrants off the streets and directly to airports in bigger cities. “The fact of the matter is, there’s not enough flights out of our airport,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino.
KVIA
Pedestrian hit by car at Loop 375 west and Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 west and Fonseca Tuesday evening, according to early emergency reports. This is along the same area with signs warning drivers about unexpected pedestrians on the roadway. Migrants have been reported running across Loop 375 and all...
Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas National Guard arrived early Tuesday morning in the Borderland. They set up barbed wire as part of what they describe as an exercise. Part of that training included quickly setting up barbed wire to prepare for a situation- if it escalates. Meanwhile, a DPS Spokesperson says that barbed wire The post Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border appeared first on KVIA.
