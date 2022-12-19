ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow City, AL

The Trussville Tribune

VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say two people suspected of stealing more than $115,000 from Kohl’s have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect is still at large. The Harrisonburg Police Department says on Nov. 11, an individual went behind an unattended...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Shelby Reporter

Two men arrested outside the county after successful search warrants by SCDETF

LEEDS – The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, assisted by the Leeds Police Department, served a narcotics search warrant on Cogbill Street in Leeds on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to an official Facebook post by the SCDETF. During the search, Abraham Florencio Hernandez-Perez of Leeds was arrested for...
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds. A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 20  burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420  Arrests   December 20  Mann, Jacob C; 26  resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations  Smith, Christian X; 31  arson-2nd degree  Walker, Joey V; 25  FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle  FTA-speeding  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
KCJJ

Equipment violation leads to weapon and drug charges against Alabama man

A traffic stop for an equipment violation has led to weapons and drug charges against a Birmingham Alabama man. An officer was patrolling Highway 218 just before 7 pm Monday when he observed a Freightliner with a driver side headlight inoperable. Upon contact, the driver, 29-year-old Juwan Ashley, cited bad wiring as an ongoing issue with the light. The odor of marijuana was reportedly present in the cab, along with the odor of an air freshener. Ashley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and produced a bag from a backpack on the passenger side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

