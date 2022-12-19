Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), […]
WALA-TV FOX10
3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say two people suspected of stealing more than $115,000 from Kohl’s have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect is still at large. The Harrisonburg Police Department says on Nov. 11, an individual went behind an unattended...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at half-million dollars for Guntersville woman after search reveals drugs, illegal firearm
A Guntersville woman remains in the Marshall County Jail with bond set at half a million dollars after investigators say she was found with a trafficking amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The Marshall County Drug Task Force said it joined the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday in searching...
Shelby Reporter
Two men arrested outside the county after successful search warrants by SCDETF
LEEDS – The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, assisted by the Leeds Police Department, served a narcotics search warrant on Cogbill Street in Leeds on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to an official Facebook post by the SCDETF. During the search, Abraham Florencio Hernandez-Perez of Leeds was arrested for...
12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
wbrc.com
Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds. A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 20 burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420 Arrests December 20 Mann, Jacob C; 26 resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations Smith, Christian X; 31 arson-2nd degree Walker, Joey V; 25 FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle FTA-speeding Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FB
CBS 42 Newsreports there is a batch of photos circulating on Facebook "purporting to show unsanitary conditions" inside a McDonald's, and most recently, this misinformation campaign was posted by a Gadsden resident claiming it was at the "Roebuck neighborhood McDonald's in Birmingham" even though that claim is verified as false.
Alabama woman arrested for throwing computer monitor at Miami airport ticket agent
A Birmingham woman was arrested at Miami International Airport after witnesses said she threw a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent. The Miami Herald reported the incident happened Tuesday afternoon. Camila McMillie, 25, has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. According to police, McMillie,...
KCJJ
Equipment violation leads to weapon and drug charges against Alabama man
A traffic stop for an equipment violation has led to weapons and drug charges against a Birmingham Alabama man. An officer was patrolling Highway 218 just before 7 pm Monday when he observed a Freightliner with a driver side headlight inoperable. Upon contact, the driver, 29-year-old Juwan Ashley, cited bad wiring as an ongoing issue with the light. The odor of marijuana was reportedly present in the cab, along with the odor of an air freshener. Ashley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and produced a bag from a backpack on the passenger side.
Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Park Place in downtown Birmingham
A 21-year-old was killed in a downtown Birmingham shooting Monday night that also left two others injured. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels. He was 21. The gunfire erupted at 9:37 p.m. at Park Place and 23rd Street North. Birmingham 911 received a...
December 20, 2022 Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
weisradio.com
34 Arrested During Month of November on Drug Related Charges in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the month of November, Dekalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Criminal Investigation Unit, Officers with Sylvania, Henagar and the Fire Marshall charge 34 with drug related charges. On Tuesday, November 1st, DeKalb County Deputies went to a residence on County Road 155 in Higdon to...
WAAY-TV
Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police
Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail. "If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Turner has a zero-tolerance...
WAFF
Jury finds Marshall Co. murder suspect guilty of lesser charge
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man who was originally charged with murder was found guilty on a lesser homicide charge on Dec. 16. Andrew Norwood was found guilty of negligent homicide on Dec. 16 after facing a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020. According to...
wbrc.com
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
wbrc.com
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon. Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event...
