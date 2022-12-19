MANCHESTER, N.H. — We have a few snow shower chances this week ahead of milder temps for the end of 2022 and the start of the New Year. Partly sunny and seasonably chilly conditions to start off the week today. A few more flakes are possible in northern NH. Highs will range from the 20s to lower 30s with a lighter westerly breeze.

