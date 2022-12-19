Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Some Granite Staters still without power after three days
MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
WMUR.com
Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as well as an unrelated charge from Concord District Court for endangering the welfare of a child.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Charles Dickens New Hampshire connection
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Famed novelist Charles Dickens may have been born in England, but the author ofA Christmas Carol actually has some connections to the Granite State. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rick Broussard, Editor of NH Magazine, to discuss Dickens' ties to New Hampshire, his literary impact, and how he's remembered throughout New England.
WMUR.com
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. "We were...
WMUR.com
Southwest Airlines flights cancelled at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Holiday travelers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport have dealt with flight cancelations, delays and lost luggage. The airport's assistant director said in a statement the delays or cancelations stem from a weekend of bad weather. One traveler told News9 they spent 22 hours of Christmas inside an...
WMUR.com
Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist
AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve
DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
WMUR.com
Woman hospitalized after crashing into several trees off of I-93
New Hampshire State Police said a woman is recovering after driving into several trees off of Interstate 93 in Sanbornton. State police said they responded to a single-car crash southbound at mile marker 63, where a sedan missed a curve, crashing through a median into multiple trees. Officials said the...
WMUR.com
How to make holiday gift returns less stressful
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Joe Loisclle, of Manchester, said he was happy with his Christmas gift. "I got one gift, which is a picture of my grandaughter, which I will never return," Loisclle said. For those who are not as fortunate as Loisclle, holiday gift returns are in full force.
WMUR.com
Person rescued after falling through ice into Amherst pond
AMHERST, N.H. — Amherst Fire Rescue warned people to stay off ice after someone was rescued after falling into Honey Pot Pond on Monday. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was taken out of the water quickly and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
WMUR.com
Video: Flakes possible in parts of NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as...
WMUR.com
Video: Sunny and chilly
MANCHESTER, N.H. — We have a few snow shower chances this week ahead of milder temps for the end of 2022 and the start of the New Year. Partly sunny and seasonably chilly conditions to start off the week today. A few more flakes are possible in northern NH. Highs will range from the 20s to lower 30s with a lighter westerly breeze.
