Read full article on original website
Ann Gables
3d ago
I'm 61, and I don't think I've seen a windchill as low as -50. Have firewood stacked and ready, but I hope it doesn't come to that!
Reply
3
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
News Channel Nebraska
Icy temperatures to remain for a couple of days
BEATRICE – The good news is, there’s no longer a winter storm warning for much of eastern Nebraska. The bad news……the wind chill warning is expected to stay in place, until noon on Saturday. Residents woke up to bone chilling cold, strong winds and blowing snow,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska spared worst of storm, but some spots see lowest wind chill in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dangerous weather is still in place in Nebraska, but it is not as bad as it is in other states. The cold blast has or will impact nearly every state this week. Nationwide, more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more...
klin.com
Coldest Wind Chill, Highs Since 1996 Imminent
The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates that extreme cold is expected to continue in southeast Nebraska with wind chill indices ranging from -30 to -50 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible. Blizzard conditions are possible late tonight into Thursday. Approximately one to three inches...
Life-threatening temps, wind chills impact western Neb. Wednesday, Thursday
The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening wind chills Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop Wednesday night rapidly, falling 30 degrees over a three-hour period, as a polar cold front will plunge overnight lows on Wednesday to -19, and a high on Thursday of -5. Light snow with less than...
KETV.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol share footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
KCCI.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and first responders continue to have a busy day across the state with multiple crashes being reported. Troopers responded to several crashes overnight amid icy road conditions and blowing snow. At about 7:15 a.m., Des Moines police responded to Interstate 235...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT prepares for cold weather, high winds, potential snowfall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- High winds and chilly weather is expected to hit Nebraska this week, and the Department of Transportation is getting ready for it. On Tuesday, News Channel Nebraska talked with Tim Koenig, the district operations maintenance manager at Nebraska Department of Transportation District 3. Koenig said starting Wednesday night, winds as high as 30-50 miles per hour and cold temperatures in the single digits will begin to hit the northeast region of Nebraska. Cold weather and the wind are Koenig's biggest concerns heading into the rest of the week, as low temperatures can create problems for cars and worsen conditions on the road.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT, NSP caution drivers as major storm impacts state
NEBRASKA -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Nebraska State Patrol are cautioning drivers on potential blizzard conditions. The potential blizzard conditions are expected Wednesday night through Thursday in the central and eastern parts of Nebraska. Officials with both organizations said the blizzard conditions could make for dangerous travel conditions like extreme cold.
Comments / 2