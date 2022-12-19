Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk shops weather the storm for late Christmas shoppers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Even if just for a few shoppers, some stores here in Norfolk stayed open despite weather conditions of wind chills and extreme gusts outside to stay open in order for shoppers around Nebraska to still be able to get late Christmas shopping done. "We've had some people...
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
Sioux City elementary school donates canned goods to local food pantry
Siouxland fifth graders delivered canned goods to a local food pantry Tuesday morning.
Sioux City residents can pick up 2023 pet licenses
Pet licenses are set to expire by new years eve. The city of Sioux City says anybody that has licenses will get renewal notices.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
siouxlandnews.com
Youth Director resigns from Sioux City Community Theatre
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An update now on a story we brought you Sunday night, Dec. 18, about a controversy in the Sioux City Community Theatre's youth program. The man at the center of the controversy, Youth Director Benji Cotter, has now resigned from the role he's held for 17 years.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
kscj.com
SNOW CONTRIBUTING TO MORE ACCIDENTS & VEHICLE THEFTS
MONDAY’S LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET LED TO ANOTHER ROUND OF WEATHER RELATED ACCIDENTS IN SIOUX CITY. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE TOTAL NUMBER REACHED DOUBLE DIGITS:. SNOWAX OC……….SLOW DOWN. :14. CLARK ALSO URGES DRIVERS TO NOT LEAVE THEIR VEHICLE UNLOCKED AND...
News Channel Nebraska
Blizzard warning in Dakota and Dixon Counties
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning in two northeast Nebraska counties. Starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dakota and Dixon County will be in a blizzard warning. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero are expected in the area, along with blizzard conditions. Wind...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins gets new safety equipment courtesy of grant
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community is getting some new safety equipment thanks to funds from a Nebraska-based grant. The Village of Hoskins recently purchased safety barricades using funds from a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant. Diane Doffin, Hoskins Village Clerk, applied for the grant for the Wayne County village.
Promenade theater enters Phase 2 of expansions, upgrades
Sioux City’s Promenade Cinema 14 has already moved onto phase 2 of a large renovation project that began in October. The renovations will focus on expansions and upgrades.
Sioux City man raising money for Warming Shelter
With temperature forecast below zero later this week, a former Sioux City City Council member is challenging others to help a local non-profit agency take care of the homeless population.
norfolkneradio.com
City Council strike down parks and recreation master plan
NORFOLK - The master plan to renovate and update city parks around Norfolk was ultimately struck down by the City Council at Monday’s meeting. Parks and recreation director Nathan Powell went through processes like this while in Mitchell, South Dakota. He says these plans helped out their community in a big way.
Norfolk man allegedly steals toy, candy dispenser
Police say a man was arrested after he could be seen wheeling a machine out of the front door of Walmart.
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
Swing and a miss! Future of Riverside complex still unclear
An item concerning a management agreement for the complex was deleted from Monday's Sioux City City Council agenda.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College vet tech students work with industry professionals in West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- Students in one agriculture program at Northeast Community College had the opportunity to work with veterinary services professionals. Veterinary Technician students traveled to NVS Genetix to learn about embryo transfer in livestock. NVS Genetix is a reproduction center that specialized in embryo collection and transfer in...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
News Channel Nebraska
Pieper inks with Iowa
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Kade Pieper became one of two northeast Nebraska football standouts to travel one state to the east for college football, signing with Iowa Wednesday. Pieper, a lineman from Class C-2 state champion Norfolk Catholic, gave his signature to the Hawkeyes, the same day that Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer signed with Iowa State.
Comments / 0