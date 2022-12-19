Read full article on original website
Related
Tips to prepare your home for winter storm, power outages
"We just don't ever want you to plug it into an extension cord and always plug just one heater into an outlet," Jacobs said. "Never overload outlets. Heaters draw an extreme amount of power and they can overload systems pretty quickly."
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show cold it will get across US
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
Comments / 0