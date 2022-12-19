Read full article on original website
Collingwood's Jack Crisp and Brody Mihocek deliver early Christmas present with new contract signings
Jack Crisp and Brody Mihocek have delivered an early Christmas present to Collingwood fans, penning new deals before the end of 2022. Crisp - who has won back-to-back Copeland trophies - has turned his back on free agency after signing a three-year contract to stay until the end of 2026.
Reece Walsh happy to be back at home in Brisbane after ‘big learning curve’
Reece Walsh is happy to have returned home to Brisbane after previously departing the club and then being involved last season in a controversial tug-of-war between the Broncos and the Dolphins for his services. “I’m really excited to be back,” Walsh told broncos.com.au. “I spent two years away and it...
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
When does the Tour Down Under begin? How to watch, stages list and results
The Santos Tour Down Under brings UCI World Tour professional cycling teams to South Australia every January to race. The event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organisers were unable to accomodate international teams and the local requirements for quarantine and border management. However, a...
When is Rangers vs Celtic? Fixtures, scores for Old Firm Derby games in 2022/23
Derbies don't get much bigger than the fiery Scottish clash that is Rangers vs Celtic. Otherwise known as the Old Firm Derby, this match has been played since the 1890s with the two Glasgow clubs never failing to deliver fireworks on and off the pitch. While Celtic and Rangers do...
Sydney Thunder star Fazalhaq Farooqi has contract terminated after Cricket Australia investigation
Sydney Thunder star Fazalhaq Farooqi has had his contract ripped up by the club after an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit. Details are unclear about what caused the 22-year-old Afghanistan international's contract to be terminated, with a Cricket NSW official quoted as stating their were 'behaviour' issues. "Sydney Thunder...
Are there football matches on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve? Complete fixtures schedule for soccer games on holiday weekend
While Christmas is a season of cheer for many, the holiday period does have an unfortunate impact upon football. The Premier League is particularly renowned for fixture congestion around this time as games are played in quick succession moving into the new year. As fans enjoy the holidays spending time...
Chelsea transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023
With the Premier League now back underway as the calendar turns towards 2023, teams in the English top flight will make a renewed push towards their season goals. For Chelsea, an inconsistent first part of the campaign leaves the London club sitting eighth in the Premier League table as domestic action resumes. The Blues are still figuring out life under new manager Graham Potter, defeated in three straight matches heading into the World Cup break.
'A return to league' is reportedly 'on the cards' for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
A return to rugby league is reportedly “on the cards” for All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, should he fail to “make a better impression” in the 15-player game next year. Former Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck will go down in history as one of the greatest New Zealand-born...
