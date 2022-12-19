ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Reece Walsh happy to be back at home in Brisbane after ‘big learning curve’

Reece Walsh is happy to have returned home to Brisbane after previously departing the club and then being involved last season in a controversial tug-of-war between the Broncos and the Dolphins for his services. “I’m really excited to be back,” Walsh told broncos.com.au. “I spent two years away and it...
Sporting News

When does the Tour Down Under begin? How to watch, stages list and results

The Santos Tour Down Under brings UCI World Tour professional cycling teams to South Australia every January to race. The event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organisers were unable to accomodate international teams and the local requirements for quarantine and border management. However, a...
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

When is Rangers vs Celtic? Fixtures, scores for Old Firm Derby games in 2022/23

Derbies don't get much bigger than the fiery Scottish clash that is Rangers vs Celtic. Otherwise known as the Old Firm Derby, this match has been played since the 1890s with the two Glasgow clubs never failing to deliver fireworks on and off the pitch. While Celtic and Rangers do...
Sporting News

Chelsea transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023

With the Premier League now back underway as the calendar turns towards 2023, teams in the English top flight will make a renewed push towards their season goals. For Chelsea, an inconsistent first part of the campaign leaves the London club sitting eighth in the Premier League table as domestic action resumes. The Blues are still figuring out life under new manager Graham Potter, defeated in three straight matches heading into the World Cup break.
Sporting News

'A return to league' is reportedly 'on the cards' for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

A return to rugby league is reportedly “on the cards” for All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, should he fail to “make a better impression” in the 15-player game next year. Former Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck will go down in history as one of the greatest New Zealand-born...

Comments / 0

Community Policy