Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’
Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his...
Polygon
When will Avatar: The Way of Water come to Disney Plus?
Making box office waves (ha). The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi blockbuster, The Way of Water is playing in everything from from 3D IMAX to regular 2D and has become a theatrical attraction, having at the time of writing made close to $500 million globally. But if you’re waiting to watch this incredibly long movie from the comfort of your own couch (where you can press pause when you need to use the bathroom), how long will you have to wait?
Charlie Cox Explains How Disney+ Will Change Daredevil
Even superheroes have to adapt sometimes. Charlie Cox is gearing up to reprise his role as Daredevil (a.k.a. Matthew Murdock) in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, which starts production in early...
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water Won't Be Getting a Director's Cut
While James Cameron might have told Denis Villeneuve in an interview last year that he’d love to see a six-hour cut of his films hit streaming, it doesn’t look like Avatar: The Way of Water is going to be the film that puts him back in the editing chair. That movie is going to stay the full three hours and you will love it.
Your First Look at Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun
John Luther is back on the case. Netflix released the first images from the Luther follow-up film Dec. 21, giving insight into what's next for Idris Elba's crime obsessed former detective. In the new photos from Luther: The Fallen Sun, which is slated to arrive in March 2023, Luther is taken to several dangerous locales, including an icy tundra and the tunnels of the London tube.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
O’Shea Jackson Jr., Who Played Dad Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton, Responds to Nepotism Debate
O'Shea Jackson Jr. has entered the chat about nepotism in Hollywood. The son of legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube wants the world to know he didn't get (much) help from his dad. The 31-year-old made his big acting debut in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton—playing his father.
CNBC
Three Marvel sequels are the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to Fandango
New installments in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Verse and Ant-Man series are the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to a Fandango survey. Moviegoers also say they will be going to the theater more in 2023 than they did this year. Next year will bring the most blockbuster releases...
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Lucien Laviscount Teases His Future on Emily in Paris Season 4
Warning: This article includes spoilers from Emily in Paris season three. Don't count Alfie out just yet. The third season of Netflix's Emily in Paris didn't end well for the English heartthrob,...
Arrow's Stephen Amell Weighs In On Possibly Returning As Green Arrow Amid Shakeups At DC
With the shakeups going on at DC and Warner Bros., Arrow alum Stephen Amell is weighing in on possibly returning as the Green Arrow.
Intimacy Coordinator Calls Out Millie Bobby Brown For Story Involving Kissing Enola Holmes 2 Co-Star
An intimacy coordinator shares her thoughts on how an Enola Holmes 2 kiss went down between Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge.
Here’s Why White Lotus Fans Think Connie Britton Is Returning for Season 3
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Time for another Mossbaucher family vacation. Connie Britton, who played the feuding family's matriarch Nicole in season one of The White Lotus, may have already revealed that she'll be returning to the series for the highly-anticipated third season, according to a recently resurfaced interview.
ABC News
Gwen Stefani weighs in on chances of No Doubt reunion
Gwen Stefani is opening up about her plans for the future and whether there might be a reunion with her old band, No Doubt, on the horizon. During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the singer was asked about the chances of a reunion with the band, formed in 1986, that launched her into stardom.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" disappointing debut irks Disney investors
Shares in Disney have dropped by nearly 5% in response to a disappointing debut for its highly anticipated "Avatar" sequel "The Way of Water." Why it matters: Investors are looking to see whether Disney can increase profitability in its traditional businesses, like theaters and parks, as its streaming losses continue to mount. "Avatar: The Way of Water" needs to bring in at least $2 billion globally over its lifetime to reach profitability.
See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti All Bundled Up for the Holidays
Watch: See Nick Jonas' SWEET Anniversary Message to Priyanka Chopra. As for the proof? Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti, amid the holiday season. Alongside a Dec. 20 Instagram post featuring a few photos of the trio—including...
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
See the Cast of The Best Man, Then & Now
One of film's favorite friend groups is headed to the small screen. The cast of the beloved rom-com series The Best Man is reuniting for one last ride on the new Peacock miniseries The Best Man:...
Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Season 4
Jeff Garlin is returning to TV. The Goldbergs alum is joining the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, E! News had learned. And, according to Deadline, Garlin joins the...
