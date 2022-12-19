Jeff Bezos throws ‘intimate’ birthday dinner for girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos threw girlfriend Lauren Sanchez an “intimate” birthday dinner over the weekend following a lavish party with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Sanchez took to Instagram on Monday to express her “gratitude” for all the love she received from her friends and billionaire beau while celebrating her 53rd birthday.

“First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreeseen (my wonder twin 🤍), from the helicopter cake, to the poem she wrote, to the most beautiful setting in the world,” Sanchez captioned a video montage from the weekend.

The helicopter pilot went on to say the day was “pure perfection” after getting to spend it with the “most incredible and supportive women” — including Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner and Kimora Lee Simmons.

The over-the-top party was hosted at a stunning home on the beach and complete with a helicopter cake that read, “Hottest 25th birthday.”

The helicopter pilot was surrounded by her “incredible” friends. Instagram/laurenwsanchez

After spending time with some of her closest girl friends, Sanchez met up with Bezos and the rest of her friends and family for a second celebration.

“Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying,” she wrote. “And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart.”

Sanchez stunned in a black gown for the second celebration.

Sanchez opted for a low-cut, black embellished dress for the night while the Amazon founder, 58, kept things simple in an all-black ensemble.

She concluded the post saying she has “never felt more loved and appreciated.”

The former news reporter and Bezos started dating in 2019 and have been joined at the hip ever since.

In fact, sources told Page Six last month that Sanchez is “incredibly protective” of her leading man.

While attending the National Portrait Gallery’s 2022 “Portrait of a Nation Award” gala, insiders told Page Six that the Emmy-winning journalist never left Bezos’ side.

The couple started dating in 2019. Getty Images for Robin Hood

“He was very engaged, and really nice to people who approached him, but she was always right there,” a spy told us.

“She’s incredibly protective over him. She’s very warm about it, and delightful to everyone, but, yeah, she was definitely protecting him,” they continued.