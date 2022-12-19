ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMar DeRozan References 2016 Warriors in Brutally Honest Reaction to Timberwolves Loss

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan knows the Minnesota Timberwolves are not the 2016 Golden State Warriors

The Chicago Bulls recently got embarrassed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, surrendering 150 points to a team missing two of their best players. With both Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert sidelined, the Timberwolves put a franchise record 150 points on the Bulls, defeating them 150-126.

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was brutally honest after the game when asked about the loss, saying Chicago should feel embarrassed for their defensive effort. While DeRozan meant no disrespect to the Timberwolves, he said they are not the 2016 Warriors, and shouldn't be scoring 150 vs. the Bulls.

"Giving up 150 points is beyond embarrassing, and we gotta feel that," DeRozan said. "Nothing against Minnesota, but it's not like we're playing against the 2016 Golden State Warriors."

It has not been a great season for the Bulls, who currently sit at just 11-18, which is good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. A defensive effort like the one Chicago displayed against Minnesota truly embodied what has been a disappointing season for the Bulls.

While it is still early, and Chicago has time to turn things around, they may be trending towards a rebuild at this year's trade deadline. The team looks very far from a championship contender, and may not even be in the playoff picture come season's end.

The frustration from DeRozan was very apparent after this recent loss, and while he meant no disrespect towards the Timberwolves, he knows they aren't on the level the 2016 Warriors were on when they blew people out on a nightly basis.

