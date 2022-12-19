ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chelsea transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals for 2023

With the Premier League now back underway as the calendar turns towards 2023, teams in the English top flight will make a renewed push towards their season goals. For Chelsea, an inconsistent first part of the campaign leaves the London club sitting eighth in the Premier League table as domestic action resumes. The Blues are still figuring out life under new manager Graham Potter, defeated in three straight matches heading into the World Cup break.
Manchester United urged to sign Portugal World Cup sensation Goncalo Ramos to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Goncalo Ramos "could be the new Cristiano Ronaldo" for Manchester United, according to Kleberson, who has urged his former club to sign the striker. WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos upstaged Ronaldo at the 2022 World Cup when he was selected to start ahead of the 37-year-old in Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland. The Benfica forward scored a hat-trick to help his country to a 6-1 victory, and he has since been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including United.

