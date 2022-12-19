Draymond Green: Warriors Learning How to Win Without Steph Curry

The Warriors finally got a win without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have lost Steph Curry for an extended period of time, but fortunately, they've figured out a way despite his absence. The Warriors destroyed the Toronto Raptors behind Jordan Poole's massive 43-point performance.

Draymond Green looked at the win against the Raptors as a blueprint for the Warriors to win moving forward.

“It provides a blueprint," Green said. "We know how we have to play. Shots aren’t going to always go in like they did tonight, but we played good basketball. Usually when you play good basketball, shots are reward you."

While some degree, Draymond Green is absolutely correct here. On the other end, it took a virtuoso performance from Jordan Poole against a very struggling Toronto Raptors team for the Warriors to pull out the win.

Five out of the next six games for the Golden State Warriors are against much tougher competition than the Toronto Raptors. Up next is a surging New York Knicks team, then a surging Brooklyn Nets team, and another surging Memphis Grizzlies team. It doesn't really get any easier until facing the Charlotte Hornets on December 27. If the Warriors can figure out a way to get 2-2 in that stretch, that would be huge for the team - the biggest goal for Golden State is staying afloat while Steph Curry is injured.

