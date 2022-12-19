Read full article on original website
First VinFast Electric Cars Arrive In America With Dismal 179-Mile Range
At this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast promised that it would have cars in the US by the end of the year. 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded on a boat just under a month ago, heading towards California. Those cars have officially arrived at the Port of Benicia 26 days later after making the long voyage from Vietnam on the Silver Queen Ocean vessel. These are the first Vietnamese cars to officially arrive in the US. With VinFast receiving its final certifications later this month, deliveries should begin before the close of 2022.
Top Speed
Ford's Upcoming VW ID.4-Based Electric SUV Shows Its Face Before 2023 Debut
Remember the Ford Fiesta? That car's entering automotive heaven soon as it'll cease to exist after the 2023 model year. But then you might ask, didn't the Fiesta already disappear in 2018? Well, that's only for North America - it soldiered on elsewhere. This time thought, it'll be gone for good after nearly 50 years in production. So, what does that have to do with Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that's shown here? Well, as Ford realigns its resources to make EVs, the Cologne, Germany production line where the Fiesta is made will soon produce this upcoming European-centric electric crossover.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
Carscoops
Rivian R1T Owner Warns EV “Will Roll Over Easier Than You’d Expect” After Farm Accident
A 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition has wound up at a salvage yard for auction after the owner somehow managed to roll it on a farm. For the most part, vehicles that end up being auctioned off by wholesale salvage companies like IAAI and Copart are listed for sale with very few details about what happened to them. This isn’t the case here as the owner of the R1T has taken to the ‘Rivian Automotive Fans‘ page on Facebook to describe what happened.
Truth About Cars
Study Claims Odometer Rollbacks Are Making a Comeback
The latest research from Carfax has led the company to report that more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have rolled-back odometers – noting that this represents a 7 percent increase against the previous year. “Many people think odometer fraud disappeared with the invention of digital odometers,” stated...
freightwaves.com
Truckers, logistics firms owed millions after meat importer’s bankruptcy
Several trucking companies, logistics firms and cold storage providers are collectively owed millions of dollars after an Iowa-based frozen meat importer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection recently. South American Beef Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
Lucid, Cadillac Make Bold EV Move to Challenge Tesla (You Will Love it)
Rising interest rates and fears of a recession have cast a dark cloud over the automobile industry, forcing car companies to consider their options to keep new cars moving off the lot. The good news for the auto industry is that new vehicle inventory levels have been improving, Kelley Blue...
The 2023 Chevy Silverado Faces 1 Terrible Reliability Ranking
Consumer Reports gave the 2023 Chevy Silverado a terrible reliabilty ranking. But are the Chevy Silverado problems really that bad? The post The 2023 Chevy Silverado Faces 1 Terrible Reliability Ranking appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Rare V12 GMC Crackerbox Truck Is Sitting in a Florida Warehouse Waiting to Be Finished
Bruce Wilson via YouTubeIt's not every day you find a 55-year-old semi truck with 700 hp just sitting in a building.
electrek.co
QuantumScape ships first batch of energy dense, 24-layer solid-state batteries to EV automakers
Solid-state battery manufacturer QuantumScape announced that its first 24-layer lithium-metal prototype sells to EV OEMs for testing. Referred to as “Sample A0,” these cells represent QuantumScape’s most impressive solid-state technology to date, and their delivery marks a key milestone in its journey toward full integration of energy dense, fast-charging cells into future electric vehicles.
scaffoldmag.com
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
There’s apparently a quiet revolution going on in the auto industry. No, we’re not alluding to the Hummer EV ad campaign, or the literal silence of electric cars compared to their chugging, belching, gas-powered counterparts. We’re talking about automotive industry bigwigs who are reportedly not completely sold on the electric transition, despite outwardly appearing to endorse it wholeheartedly.
insideevs.com
EV Drivers Adjust Behavior To Deal With Winter Range Issues: Study
There was certainly a time when we saw many new electric car drivers complaining about their winter range on social media. However, unless you're headed out on a long road trip or some ridiculous commute, your EV should have enough juice to easily get you through the day. Now that many folks have been driving their EV for many years, they've simply learned to adjust their behavior to help with winter range anxiety.
insideevs.com
First Shipment Of Vinfast EVs Arrive In The US
VinFast celebrates the arrival of the first electric cars into the United States, sent from Vietnam onboard the Silver Queen Ocean vessel 26 days ago. The first shipment of 999 units of the VF 8 model is a very important step for the Vietnamese company, which has an ambition to become a global BEV player present also in Canada and Europe.
insideevs.com
Frito-Lay’s Tesla Semi Spotted On The Road Sounding Like The Future
More and more Tesla Semis are being spotted on public roads, following the American manufacturer’s delivery event at the beginning of December. Now, two videos posted on Twitter by the user Tesla Owners Silicon Valley shows a Tesla Semi cruising down the highway in Modesto, California wearing a Frito-Lay paint scheme, with Chester Cheetah sitting proudly on the trailer.
POLITICO
On the road to fuel efficiency
KEEP ON TRUCKING — The data is in, and automakers are certainly not partying like it’s 2012. Fuel economy for new cars in model year 2021 reached an average of 25.4 miles per gallon. That’s the highest ever recorded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a new EPA report on vehicle trends — besides 2020, when they reached the same level.
Engadget
Apple adds M1 Mac desktops and Studio Display to the Self Service Repair program
Apple has expanded its self-repair program once again. As noted by Six Colors and The Verge, folks in the US can now try to fix issues with the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display themselves with genuine parts, repair manuals and tools. The self-repair program...
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Engadget
Canada plans to enforce an ambitious zero-emission vehicle sales quota by 2026
The government has announced enforceable quotas for zero-emission vehicle sales. By 2026, a fifth of all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the country will need to be zero-emission models, such as or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. "We're moving forward with a regulated sales target that requires at...
