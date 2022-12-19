With fourth-and-1 snaps, Jacoby Brissett embracing different role for Browns with same mindset

I will not talk about Baker Mayfield today, even though there’s no other news. Won’t do it. If that’s what you came here for, best look elsewhere. The Browns had yesterday off, in a change-up from the usual Tuesday day off, as they bounce between two straight Saturday games. The strange schedule seemed to throw off the media a bit, who responded by not producing much content for me to riff on today. There seems to be some Cleveland-esque navel-gazing in Baltimore, which is hilarious, but even that leaves me a bit cold.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO