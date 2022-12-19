ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

With fourth-and-1 snaps, Jacoby Brissett embracing different role for Browns with same mindset

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’

BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/20: Ravens Navel-Gazing, Browns Persist, and Being Completely Nuts

I will not talk about Baker Mayfield today, even though there’s no other news. Won’t do it. If that’s what you came here for, best look elsewhere. The Browns had yesterday off, in a change-up from the usual Tuesday day off, as they bounce between two straight Saturday games. The strange schedule seemed to throw off the media a bit, who responded by not producing much content for me to riff on today. There seems to be some Cleveland-esque navel-gazing in Baltimore, which is hilarious, but even that leaves me a bit cold.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code for TNF: Jaguars-Jets 30-1 odds

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Jaguars and Jets open NFL Week 16 action, new customers can obtain 30-to-1 odds on either team with our...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy