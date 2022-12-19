With fourth-and-1 snaps, Jacoby Brissett embracing different role for Browns with same mindset

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Related
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
How much did Kevin Stefanski have to do with Deshaun Watson choosing Cleveland? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday head coach Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns this offseason. It ignited some debate on Twitter about whether it was Stefanski or the money. Why can’t it have been both? Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Bengals officially headed back to playoffs after Jets loss to Jaguars
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was all but a formality before, but now the Bengals are officially in. By virtue of the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals clinched their second-straight playoff appearance. They’ll return to the AFC playoffs as the defending AFC champions.
Joe Vardon: Darius isn't quite right, Cavs fans are not noticing because they are so good overall
Joe Vardon discussed the current success of the Cavs and the impact Donovan Mitchell has on this team. Thoughts on Mitchell’s comments about playing in Utah. What current issues are Darius Garland facing right now?
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
Jarvis Landry had a profound impact on Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other Browns, who hated to see him go
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarvis Landry had such a profound impact on the Browns in his five seasons here, his teammates were upset when the Browns released him just after they traded for Amari Cooper. The move came on the heels of the midseason departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and...
Cade York’s uneven rookie year has ‘tested everything’ for the Browns kicker
BEREA, Ohio -- No one could have seen this coming three months ago. Browns rookie kicker Cade York started the season on the highest of high notes, booting a 58-yard field goal with seconds to spare, helping Cleveland to a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. But...
‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb return to practice and will face Saints; Johnson is questionable
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and John Johnson III all returned to practice on Thursday in preparation for the Saints, but only Johnson ended up with an injury designation. Johnson is questionable with his thigh bruise, and Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out with his concussion.
Browns should rely on Nick Chubb as much as possible against Saints given weather forecast: Ashley Bastock
BEREA, Ohio -- The weather forecast is brutal ahead of the Browns’ Christmas Eve game against the Saints. For that reason, Cleveland should rely on its bread and butter, running the ball, and lean on Nick Chubb as much as humanly possible.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/20: Ravens Navel-Gazing, Browns Persist, and Being Completely Nuts
I will not talk about Baker Mayfield today, even though there’s no other news. Won’t do it. If that’s what you came here for, best look elsewhere. The Browns had yesterday off, in a change-up from the usual Tuesday day off, as they bounce between two straight Saturday games. The strange schedule seemed to throw off the media a bit, who responded by not producing much content for me to riff on today. There seems to be some Cleveland-esque navel-gazing in Baltimore, which is hilarious, but even that leaves me a bit cold.
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Jaguars-Jets 30-1 odds
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Jaguars and Jets open NFL Week 16 action, new customers can obtain 30-to-1 odds on either team with our...
Bengals playoff scenarios: How they can clinch a spot in Week 16
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now officially knocking on the door of the playoffs. It’s been inevitable for about a month, but they’re now in a position to clinch headed into a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots on Saturday. But how can they do so?...
Terry Francona maintains Guardians’ chemistry with free agents Josh Bell, Mike Zunino and ‘seamless’ staff promotions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If Terry Francona and the Guardians hope to defend their American League Central Division title in 2023, the clubhouse chemistry that was developed during their run to the playoffs must remain intact. Signing free agents Josh Bell and Mike Zunino, while promoting Rigo Beltrán and Jason...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Claim Jaguars-Jets $2,500 no-sweat bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is a new FanDuel Maryland promo code offer for customers to make a huge no sweat bet on Thursday Night...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DE Trey Hendrickson, voted to 2023 Pro Bowl team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have three players - quarterback Joe Burrow, wideout Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson - headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Wednesday. “We are very excited for Joe, Ja’Marr and Trey,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0