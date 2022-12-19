Read full article on original website
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
"I made it real easy for him to walk those streets on the west side of Chicago. My family took care of him." — Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan's life in Chicago
Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan in response to the disrespect displayed by Jordan in "The Last Dance".
FIFA 23 Winter Snowstorm Pack Detailed
FIFA 23 Winter Snowstorm pack has been added to the game's code, according to Fut_scoreboard on Twitter. Fut_scoreboard has a reputation of detailing packs added to the game's code before being added to the FIFA Ultimate Team store. Fans can prepare either coins or FIFA Points to open these packs once they make their way to the Promo Pack section of the store. EA Sports has shown a willingness to up the ante with packs this year by the way of making items untradeable. The latest pack is the Winter Snowstorm Pack.
Overwatch 2 Players Get 2 Free Login Rewards This Month
Players can earn two free cosmetics in Overwatch 2 up until Jan. 4, 2023. Here's what you need to know. Blizzard loves to keep things festive, especially in Overwatch 2. We've already seen the Gingerbread Bastion skin up for grabs for a single Overwatch Coin, making it a pretty unmissable deal. But, to go one step further, players can get some additional free cosmetics to kit out their Heroes this season.
Class Overhaul and Legend Reworks Coming in Season 16 According to Apex Leaker
With still some time to go before the rollout of Apex Legends Season 16, there's been plenty of speculation on what the next season will have to offer. One leaker claims that some major changes could be heading to the battle royale, in the form of major class overhauls and Legend reworks. Thordansmash on Twitter posted an image of the leaked information, saying, "The new classes in Apex Legends have another leaker putting out info about them...and I'm all for it. Pathfinder finally getting a solid rework baby."
Is Forspoken Included in PlayStation Plus?
Given that Forspoken is set to be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, many players are wondering whether or not the game will be included in the PlayStation Plus subscription.
WhosImmortal Reveals Potential 'Best Gun in the Game' for Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top close-range options to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. As most Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are likely well aware, the...
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Cross Progression Feature is 'Still in Progress'
Cross-progression in Apex Legends remains to be perhaps one of the most highly anticipated features in all of multiplayer gaming. When compared to other major players in the battle royale space, the inability to keep your accounts consistent across platforms sticks out sorely with Apex. In Season 15, level progression, earned and purchased cosmetics, currency and even ranks are still kept separate even if linked to the same email.
FIFA 23 FUT 23 Position Players Pack: What is it?
FIFA 23 FUT 23 Position Players Pack was added to the Winter Nobility season progression path at Level 30. EA Sports releases multiple Season Progress objective paths throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle giving players the opportunity to earn rewards by netting experience points. These rewards include coin boosts, special players, packs, customization options like TIFOs and more. EA Sports opted for a full pack-based season for Winter Nobility with no special Storyline players.
Rarest Skins in Warzone 2: How to Get
Although it's been just over a month since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched, the race to collect the rarest skins has already been rolling in full force. For those curious about the most eye-catching cosmetics the game has to offer, here's a breakdown of the rarest operator skins released in Warzone 2 to date.
Fortnite Snowball Launcher Location
Guide to finding where the Snowball launcher is on the map in Fortnite during WinterFest 2022
Warzone 2 Player Count: How to Check
Now that it's been about a month since the initial release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's perhaps as good of a time as any to go over how the game has performed so far with its player count. For fans of the free-to-play, first-person shooter battle royale, here's...
Loadout Drops Return in Warzone 2
Loadout Drops are now purchasable at Buy Stations in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Raven Software announced Tuesday. Fresh off of the heels of doubling the average number of Buy Stations per match, making the Loadout Drop public event occur one circle earlier than before and reducing the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2,500, it appears obtaining Loadouts is now perhaps the easiest it's ever been in Warzone history.
