BREAKING: New Jersey Governor Murphy Signs Concealed Carry Restriction Bill; Two Lawsuits Filed To Overturn [VIDEO & PHOTOS] [UPDATED]
At an event in Scotch Plains this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, which is the state’s response to the recent United States Supreme Court decision in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case. The bill was...
Governor Murphy signs new gun restrictions into law
New restrictions will limit where gun owners can carry concealed firearms, while raising costs associated with gun ownership. The post Governor Murphy signs new gun restrictions into law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling; Murphy expected to sign soon
Democrat-led Senate passed the measure, and Republicans are raising questions about its constitutionality.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
Black gun owners in New Jersey object to new concealed carry restrictions
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is soon expected to sign new regulations revising the state’s concealed carry laws, which removes the justifiable need standard while upping other requirements. Supporters say it will make the state safer, especially in underserved neighborhoods in cities like Newark, Camden, and Trenton where reports...
Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust
TRENTON, NJ – New Jerseyans have always been among the highest taxed Americans, but a double whammy of Bidenflation and Democrat tax policy is making residents suffer even more. New Jersey Democrats and Governor Phil Murphy have refused Republican efforts to provide residents with tax relief as inflation soars. With soaring inflation, the value of a worker’s paycheck is lessened. Resident pay more in things like sales tax on higher priced goods and the New Jersey tax code, unlike the federal tax code provides absolutely no relief for periods of high inflation like the one the country is currently experience. The post Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust appeared first on Shore News Network.
Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?
A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
N.J. could soon guarantee severance pay for workers in mass layoffs
In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey the first state in the U.S. to force employers give severance pay to workers who lost their jobs in mass layoffs. But the law never took effect. It was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response
TRENTON, NJ – Democrats in the New Jersey Senate are once again blocking an investigation into how Governor Phil Murphy handled the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were shut down, schools were closed and senior living homes became ground zero for the pandemic’s spread. Hundreds of aging veterans in New Jeresey’s veteran homes perished. Democrats are once again blocking the truth from being told to the people of New Jersey. Senator Joe Pennacchio today implored his Democratic colleagues once again to act on legislation that would convene a special committee with subpoena power to investigate the Executive The post Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response appeared first on Shore News Network.
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
Former GOP state chairman becomes newest state senator
Attorney Douglas Steinhardt was sworn in as a state senator Monday, filling a vacancy created by the departure of former Sen. Michael Doherty. Steinhardt (R-Warren), a fixture within New Jersey Republican circles, is a former GOP state chairman and has chaired the Warren County Republican Committee since 2004. He will represent the 23rd District, a staunchly Republican district that includes parts of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties.
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey
William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Passaic County School District in northern New Jersey announced that masks would be required in all school buildings, effective Wednesday morning due to high levels of coronavirus transmission in the community.
A statewide mailer to Democrats has people buzzing over a possible start to governor’s race
Democratic county committee members across New Jersey — and some Republicans — began receiving a postcard last week that possibly marks the start of the 2025 gubernatorial campaign, although it comes from a 501(c)(4) issue advocacy group launched in October by New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller.
Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – Massive wind turbine farms just 15 miles off the coast of the Jersey Shore planned by Governor Phil Murphy encompass an area from Cape May to the Barnegat Inlet and are getting ready to be constructed. Point Pleasant Mayor Paul Kanitra says there’s more than just clean energy on the table, saying the effort is not only bad for tourism but a money grab by powerful entities. “One day in the not too distant future, you’re going to wake up, look out onto the beach and see armies of gas-powered ships starting to erect “clean” windmills The post Jersey Shore mayor says Murphy offshore wind farm is hot air by funded by political lackeys appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Food Stamps for January 2023 Are Scheduled To Disburse on These Dates
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in January 2023. For residents of...
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
