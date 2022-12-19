ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall football welcomes eight players on National Signing Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fresh off a 28-14 win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Thundering Herd football program welcomed eight new players during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The new signings featured a strong focus on the defensive side with more than half of the signings coming from...
HUNTINGTON, WV
High school, college hoops doubleheaders to tip off 2023 at Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Coliseum will tip off the new year with two days of hoops action. The arena is set to host two high school basketball contests on Jan. 6, followed by two West Virginia University Institute of Technology games the following day during the first full weekend of 2023, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia International Yeager Airport gearing up for winter weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are flying this weekend, get ready for some possible delays and cancelations. Across the country, there have already been thousands of flights and cancellations on Thursday. If your flight is out of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport, crews there are working...
CHARLESTON, WV
Arctic front brings snow, wind and sub-zero temperatures to region

People may have been lulled into a false sense of security by Thursday's decent weather, especially when the sun peeked through the clouds and temperatures reached 50 degrees. Thursday evening was still fine with temperatures in the 40s and just a few spots of drizzle. Last-minute shopping is in good shape through midnight. This would be a good time to secure Christmas decorations and make sure your car is winterized and ready for the polar plunge.
CINCINNATI, OH
Missing man sought in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Charleston Public Works prepares for snowstorm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Christmas only a few days away, holiday traditions may be put on hold this year. Dangerous weather conditions Friday are the perfect recipe for a road disaster. Though the City of Charleston is ready for the storm, those on the roads should be cautious.
CHARLESTON, WV
Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Main span of old I-64 Donald M. Legg Bridge lowered to barge

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:10 p.m. 12/21/22. The main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge that serviced traffic between Nitro and St. Albans for more than 60 years was lowered Wednesday afternoon into a waiting barge on the Kanawha River. The span - which weighs about...
NITRO, WV
Holiday schedule announced for Coonskin Park, lights

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation officials released the holiday schedule for Coonskin Park and the lights display. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the holiday lights will be closed. The park will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25, the holiday lights, Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course are all closed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Charleston warming center to open this weekend with freezing conditions expected

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In preparation for the freezing weekend temperatures, a warming center will be open at the Salvation Army in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. It's a partnership between Kanawha Valley Collective, United Way of Central West Virginia, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, Salvation Army and Cabin Creek Health Systems.
CHARLESTON, WV
Father and son charged with assault, resisting arrest in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio — An investigation into the assault of an elderly man led to deputies to the arrest of a father and son Wednesday in Meigs County. Caleb Ellis has been charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said his father, Charles Ellis, was charged with assault on a peace office and resisting arrest.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Man who was holding gun to his head, making threats arrested, police chief says

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallipolis, Ohio, police said they took a man into custody who held a gun to his head and was making threats. Chandler Elwood Barker, 19, was arrested after an incident that happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street, Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer said.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Person found outside of house fire Sunday has died, Prestonsburg police say

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said a person found near a house fire over the weekend who was taken to the hospital has died. When Prestonsburg police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Sunday at Jane Brown Branch, the person was located outside, according to a news release Wednesday from the Prestonsburg Police Department.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

