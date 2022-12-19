People may have been lulled into a false sense of security by Thursday's decent weather, especially when the sun peeked through the clouds and temperatures reached 50 degrees. Thursday evening was still fine with temperatures in the 40s and just a few spots of drizzle. Last-minute shopping is in good shape through midnight. This would be a good time to secure Christmas decorations and make sure your car is winterized and ready for the polar plunge.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO