Marshall football welcomes eight players on National Signing Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fresh off a 28-14 win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Thundering Herd football program welcomed eight new players during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The new signings featured a strong focus on the defensive side with more than half of the signings coming from...
High school, college hoops doubleheaders to tip off 2023 at Charleston Coliseum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Coliseum will tip off the new year with two days of hoops action. The arena is set to host two high school basketball contests on Jan. 6, followed by two West Virginia University Institute of Technology games the following day during the first full weekend of 2023, according to a news release.
West Virginia International Yeager Airport gearing up for winter weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are flying this weekend, get ready for some possible delays and cancelations. Across the country, there have already been thousands of flights and cancellations on Thursday. If your flight is out of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport, crews there are working...
Arctic front brings snow, wind and sub-zero temperatures to region
People may have been lulled into a false sense of security by Thursday's decent weather, especially when the sun peeked through the clouds and temperatures reached 50 degrees. Thursday evening was still fine with temperatures in the 40s and just a few spots of drizzle. Last-minute shopping is in good shape through midnight. This would be a good time to secure Christmas decorations and make sure your car is winterized and ready for the polar plunge.
Police: Suspects sought in computer thefts at Best Buy in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police in South Charleston are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects in a theft investigation. The South Charleston Police Department said two people pictured on surveillance video are suspected of stealing multiple Apple MacBooks from the Best Buy in South Charleston.
South Charleston police cruiser damaged in wreck, emergency dispatchers say
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said a South Charleston police cruiser was sideswiped by a vehicle Thursday morning in South Charleston. The wreck was reported about 11 a.m. at Jefferson Road and Kanawha Turnpike. No injuries were reported. The amount of damage was not immediately...
Kanawha County Schools will be closed Friday, observe snow day
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Schools announced the county’s schools will be closed on Friday and will observe a snow day. The school system made the announcement on its Facebook page. “This is a true snow day and students do not need to log in to...
Remains of W.Va. soldier who died during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Mingo County
WASHINGTON, DC (WCHS) — A West Virginia sailor killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II will be buried in June 2023 in Mingo County, federal officials said. Donald R. McCloud, 21, of Monaville in Logan County was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma and...
Missing man sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.
Charleston Public Works prepares for snowstorm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Christmas only a few days away, holiday traditions may be put on hold this year. Dangerous weather conditions Friday are the perfect recipe for a road disaster. Though the City of Charleston is ready for the storm, those on the roads should be cautious.
Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
W.Va. provides $2 million for green technology, development facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented organizers with a $2 million check Tuesday to aid in the development of a facility in Charleston’s East End aimed at providing space for green technology, training and more. The Charleston Area Alliance was presented the check to...
Main span of old I-64 Donald M. Legg Bridge lowered to barge
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:10 p.m. 12/21/22. The main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge that serviced traffic between Nitro and St. Albans for more than 60 years was lowered Wednesday afternoon into a waiting barge on the Kanawha River. The span - which weighs about...
Holiday schedule announced for Coonskin Park, lights
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Parks and Recreation officials released the holiday schedule for Coonskin Park and the lights display. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the holiday lights will be closed. The park will be open until 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25, the holiday lights, Coonskin Park and Big Bend Golf Course are all closed.
Traffic stops in Scioto County net four arrests, seizure of $38K worth of illegal drugs
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Two traffic stops in Scioto County resulted multiple drug arrests Wednesday as law enforcement officers seized about $38,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs from vehicles. Jewaun Anthony Booker and Jazmyn Anderson, both of Dayton, Ohio along with George Meade and Elissa Williams, both of Portsmouth, Ohio...
Charleston warming center to open this weekend with freezing conditions expected
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In preparation for the freezing weekend temperatures, a warming center will be open at the Salvation Army in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. It's a partnership between Kanawha Valley Collective, United Way of Central West Virginia, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, Salvation Army and Cabin Creek Health Systems.
Father and son charged with assault, resisting arrest in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio — An investigation into the assault of an elderly man led to deputies to the arrest of a father and son Wednesday in Meigs County. Caleb Ellis has been charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said his father, Charles Ellis, was charged with assault on a peace office and resisting arrest.
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
Man who was holding gun to his head, making threats arrested, police chief says
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallipolis, Ohio, police said they took a man into custody who held a gun to his head and was making threats. Chandler Elwood Barker, 19, was arrested after an incident that happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street, Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer said.
Person found outside of house fire Sunday has died, Prestonsburg police say
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said a person found near a house fire over the weekend who was taken to the hospital has died. When Prestonsburg police and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Sunday at Jane Brown Branch, the person was located outside, according to a news release Wednesday from the Prestonsburg Police Department.
