WFMZ-TV Online
Couple who painstakingly restored, preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion talk with 69 News
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters, walls and doors, to coffered bedroom ceilings and stained glass, even on the rainiest of days, south Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion shines. "The talent we had in Pennsylvania to do this individual craftsmanship is unbelievable. You can't duplicate it," said John Noble as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Aglow in Christmas lights, Schuylkill Haven homes receive Mayor's Glow Award
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Rob and Kathy Allison had been preparing for an early Christmas with their eight grandchildren when came the knock on their door about 6 p.m. Thursday. “I’m here to present you with the Mayor’s Glow Award,” said Jerry Bowman, Schuylkill Haven Borough Council president.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoppers squeeze in those last trips to the store ahead of possible wintry mix
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - "Tonight's been nice. It's cold and I think that's weeded out a lot of people that just want to peruse around," said Evan Belli. Those last-minute shoppers are swiping that credit card one last time as Christmas is just around the corner. "We're almost done. I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
Community weather announcements
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. STEP Office of Aging in Clinton and Lycoming Counties Meals on Wheels canceled Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. No center meals. Senior centers closed. LUZERNE...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rain becomes heavy at times later Thursday, as temps rise into the night
Rain arriving and becoming heavy at times this afternoon (some snow on the front end in spots). High: 43. Breezy with rain, heavy at times (minor, localized flooding). Low: 41. Rain ending in the afternoon (perhaps as snow-up to 1" in spots), windy and turning sharply colder! High: 53 Low: 7.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County adds 41 acres to park system with bargain purchase of Allen Twp. land
Northampton County has created a new preserve in Allen Township, adding to its more than 2,200 acres of parkland. The county acquired the Bodnarczuk Preserve on Tuesday at a bargain price. The Mauser family received $225,000 for the land, donating $675,000, or 75% of its value, to the county. The...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA
Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gym transformed into winter wonderland at Allentown elementary school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday was anything but a typical school day for students at Sheridan Elementary. "Looking at the kids' faces as they walked in this morning, their eyes were sparkling," said Sheridan Elementary Principal Peter Shahba. Their eyes were sparkling because their gym became a winter wonderland created just...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas display at Palmer Twp. man's house might give Clark Griswold a run for his money
PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it. Many decorate their homes...
Flames force families from homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rain changing briefly to snow; windy and turning sharply colder!
TODAY: Windy with rain changing to snow; coating to an inch in spots (watch for icy spots). High: 47 (falling quickly!) TONIGHT: Very windy and frigid! Watch for icy spots on roads. Low: 4. TOMORROW: Windy and frigid with clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 14 Low: 10. FORECAST SUMMARY.
Nearly a year after fire, Fiamma Italian Grill readying to reopen in Bethlehem area
A popular Italian eatery ravaged by fire damage just before Valentine’s Day 2022 is readying to reopen its doors outside Bethlehem. Fiamma Italian Grill, 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, hopes to reopen sometime in mid-January and in time for Valentine’s Day. Owner Joseph Jurkivo told lehighvalleylive.com there were some construction and renovation setbacks that delayed plans to open sooner.
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Interstate 80 WB cosed at Limestoneville in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville Exit) and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer. A detour using Routes 254 and 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in travel. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.
WFMZ-TV Online
Heavy rain overnight ends as snow later Friday morning, then windy as temperatures plummet and below zero wind chills by evening
TONIGHT: Cloudy and increasingly windy with periods of rain, heavy at times. A rumble of thunder possible. Temps rising through the 40s overnight. Low: 39. FRIDAY: Very windy with morning rain ending as snow with a coating to an inch possible; Morning highs near 50 them temps rapidly drop, with icy roads possible. Wind chills below zero by evening. High: 49.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist
READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
