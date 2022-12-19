Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says the ‘Worst of 3 Worlds' Helped Lead Stocks Lower on Thursday
CNBC’s Jim Cramer outlined three reasons why markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday amid Wall Street concerns that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. For investors fearing that time is running out for a Santa Claus rally, Cramer said charts suggest...
Gold at $4,000? Analysts Share Their 2023 Outlook as Inflation, Recession Fears Linger
Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
Bond Yields to Climb ‘for the Wrong Reasons' Next Year — and It Will Affect Stocks, Strategist Says
Much of the movement in both stock and bond markets over recent months has centered around investors' hopes, or lack thereof, for a so-called "pivot" from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. Embark Group's Peter Toogood suggested that the transition from QE to QT in 2023 will push...
Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street ahead of the release of some economic data in the region. Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December...
European Stocks Tick Higher as Markets Wind Down for the Holidays
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened higher Friday after ending in the red during the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.25% by 9 a.m. London time. The FTSE 100 and Dax were both around 0.1% higher, while the Cac 40 was flat.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC Entertainment, Tesla, Micron, Under Armour and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AMC Entertainment — Shares plummeted 7.4% after the company proposed a reverse stock split and announced a new $110 million capital raise in an attempt to minimize its debt load. Shares of its preferred stock surged more than 75%. Tesla...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."
Micron falls as the chipmaker announces big workforce reduction and gives dismal outlook
Micron stock fell on Thursday after announcing plans for a big workforce reduction and giving weak guidance. Fiscal first-quarter results released late Wednesday also missed Wall Street forecasts. The chipmaker has been hit by ongoing supply-chain issues and weaker demand amid a tough macro environment. Micron Technology stock fell on...
GDP revised upward for Q3, but economic uncertainly remains
GDP estimate revised upward for the third quarter, but Americans are still concerned about inflation, high interest rates and a possible recession.
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate
Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth
Kelly Evans: The Do's and Don'ts of Regulating Crypto
I was excited to moderate yesterday's Brookings debate over whether to regulate crypto because, truth be told, I hadn't quite made up my own mind about it. My younger self would surely be pounding the table yes, regulate it, you bozos! Look at all the carnage out there! But my older self is more jaded. Regulating crypto seems to me to be not so much about protecting the little guy as about whether to officially allow crypto into the mainstream financial system. By "regulating" it, you're not so much policing it (although on some level you are) as enshrining it. And that to me seems like a very dangerous idea.
European shares fall as festive cheer fades on rate hike worries
Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares reversed early gains on Thursday, as hopes of easing inflation gave way to fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening in the world's largest economy after better-than-expected U.S. economic data.
Some Wells Fargo Customers Have Already Received Their Share of the $2 Billion Misconduct Settlement. Here's What You Need to Know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
Notable mergers and acquisitions moves in 2022
With another year of deal-making rapidly coming to a close, FOX Business takes a look at some of 2022's notable M&A activity in sectors including tech, health care and real estate.
Worker Demands for More Money on the Job Hit a Record Level, a New York Fed Survey Finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
U.S. SEC heightening scrutiny of auditors' crypto work - WSJ
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is heightening the scrutiny of the work audit firms do for cryptocurrency companies, a senior official of the regulator told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
What 2022 Taught Us About Equity Market Sectors
U.S. equity markets are grappling with the highest inflation in decades, critical central bank policy decisions, and slowing economic growth. This challenging set of macroeconomic factors has caused dispersion in different equity sectors, which in turn has created trading opportunities for investors looking to manage sector-related risk. During volatile periods...
4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Computing Index (CPU)
The CoinDesk Computing Index (CPU) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of computing protocols that are included in Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS). Inclusion of a digital asset in CPU is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. CPU reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Computing sector consists of projects that aim to decentralize the sharing, storing and transmission of data by removing intermediaries and ensuring privacy for all users. All projects that aim to gather, transmit, store and share data and web services in a decentralized manner play a key factor in building the infrastructure of Web3. This includes on-chain and off-chain data transmission, social data platforms, peer-to-peer secure data transactions, open networks, free market private computation, and decentralized file storage and file sharing.
Low weekly jobless claims underscore U.S. labor market tightness; Q3 growth revised up
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still-tight labor market, while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter.
