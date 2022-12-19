ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says the ‘Worst of 3 Worlds' Helped Lead Stocks Lower on Thursday

CNBC’s Jim Cramer outlined three reasons why markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday amid Wall Street concerns that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession. For investors fearing that time is running out for a Santa Claus rally, Cramer said charts suggest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gold at $4,000? Analysts Share Their 2023 Outlook as Inflation, Recession Fears Linger

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 an ounce in 2023 as recession fears persist, said Juerg Kiener, managing director and chief investment officer of Swiss Asia Capital. Kiener explained that many economies could face "a little bit of a recession" in the first quarter, which would lead to many central banks slowing their pace of interest rate hikes and make gold instantly more attractive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia Markets Fall as Japan's Core Inflation Marks Highest in Over 40 Years

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street ahead of the release of some economic data in the region. Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.7% in November on an annualized basis, marking the fastest pace since December...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Tick Higher as Markets Wind Down for the Holidays

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened higher Friday after ending in the red during the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.25% by 9 a.m. London time. The FTSE 100 and Dax were both around 0.1% higher, while the Cac 40 was flat.
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Teladoc Health Is Not a Good Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PagSeguro Digital Ltd: "We have to remember it's from Brazil, so therefore it's politically unstable. I hate to just be so broad-sweeping as that. ... These are political issues."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kelly Evans: The Do's and Don'ts of Regulating Crypto

I was excited to moderate yesterday's Brookings debate over whether to regulate crypto because, truth be told, I hadn't quite made up my own mind about it. My younger self would surely be pounding the table yes, regulate it, you bozos! Look at all the carnage out there! But my older self is more jaded. Regulating crypto seems to me to be not so much about protecting the little guy as about whether to officially allow crypto into the mainstream financial system. By "regulating" it, you're not so much policing it (although on some level you are) as enshrining it. And that to me seems like a very dangerous idea.
TheStreet

What 2022 Taught Us About Equity Market Sectors

U.S. equity markets are grappling with the highest inflation in decades, critical central bank policy decisions, and slowing economic growth. This challenging set of macroeconomic factors has caused dispersion in different equity sectors, which in turn has created trading opportunities for investors looking to manage sector-related risk. During volatile periods...
CoinDesk

4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Computing Index (CPU)

The CoinDesk Computing Index (CPU) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of computing protocols that are included in Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS). Inclusion of a digital asset in CPU is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. CPU reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Computing sector consists of projects that aim to decentralize the sharing, storing and transmission of data by removing intermediaries and ensuring privacy for all users. All projects that aim to gather, transmit, store and share data and web services in a decentralized manner play a key factor in building the infrastructure of Web3. This includes on-chain and off-chain data transmission, social data platforms, peer-to-peer secure data transactions, open networks, free market private computation, and decentralized file storage and file sharing.

