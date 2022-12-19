ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn drops further in USA Today coaches poll after USC loss

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers are still in the polls after Sunday’s loss to USC, but the void of being unranked is drawing closer with every loss.

Auburn once again found itself dropping in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll on Monday, falling six spots from No. 18 to No. 24 with Marquette being the only buffer between being ranked and unranked. The AP Poll is a tad kinder, as the Tigers sit at No. 23 in that ranking.

Both teams Auburn has lost to thus far, USC and Memphis, are unranked in either poll. It’s been a bit of a rough stretch for the Tigers in non-conference play so far, as the team started the year at No, 14 in the coaches poll and have fallen a total of 10 spots in recent weeks.

Here is what the current USA Today Sports Coaches Poll looks like:

9 UCLA 10-2 14

13 Baylor 8-2 11

14 Duke 10-2 12

24 Auburn 9-2 18

DROPPED OUT: No. 21 Ohio St..

RECEIVING VOTES: Ohio St. 45; West Virginia 37; Xavier 33; Arizona State 33; Iowa 30; New Mexico 21; Charleston 19; North Carolina 18; Iowa State 18; Memphis 15; Kansas State 13; Utah St. 9; San Diego St. 6; Saint Mary’s 6; Southern California 4; Michigan St. 4; Texas Tech 3; Florida Atlantic 1.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

